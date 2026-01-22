KLAR INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Securities Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf of Klarna Group plc Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KLAR) investors of the February 20, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Klarna securities between September 7, 2025 through December 22, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

Courts do not consider applications filed after the lead plaintiff deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement, in connection with Klarna’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”), contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Klarna materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later loans.

Klarna launched its IPO in September 2025, selling 34,311,274 shares priced at $40.00 per share.

On November 18, 2025, Klarna announced its Q3 2025 financial results. The disappointing results revealed a staggering increase in the provision for credit losses. On this news, the price of Klarna shares declined by $3.25 per share, or approximately 9.3%, from $34.88 per share on November 17, 2025 to close at $31.63 on November 18, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

