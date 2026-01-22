CPNG DEADLINE NOTICE: Coupang, Inc. Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP By February 17, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—If you suffered a loss on your investment in Coupang, Inc. (“Coupang” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CPNG), contact Lauren Molinaro by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

Investors have until February 17, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 7, 2025 through December 16, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Coupang throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Coupang had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (2) this subjected Coupang to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; and (3) when defendants became aware that Coupang had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in compliance with applicable reporting rules.

On November 29, 2025, Coupang reported that the personal information of 33.7 million customer accounts had been breached. On this news, the price of Coupang shares declined by $1.51 per share, or approximately 5.36%, from $28.16 per share on November 28, 2025 to close at $26.65 on December 1, 2025.

On December 10, 2025, The New York Times published an article entitled “C.E.O. Resigns in Fallout Over Massive South Korean Data Breach.” The article stated that the “head of the South Korean unit of the e-commerce company Coupang resigned on Wednesday, as the fallout from a data breach affecting nearly 34 million users of the online shopping site intensifies.” On this news, the price of Coupang shares declined by $0.87 per share, or approximately 3.23%, from $26.93 per share on December 9, 2025 to close at $26.06 on December 10, 2025.

On December 16, 2025, Coupang filed an 8-K acknowledging the breach and revealed that the Korean regulatory and law enforcement investigations uncovered that “a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts, and certain order histories for a subset of the impacted accounts.” On this news, the price of Coupang shares declined by $0.47 per share, or approximately 2%, from $23.19 per share on December 16, 2025 to close at $22.72 on December 17, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

