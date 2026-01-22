Third Lane Mobility, Parent Company of Bird and Spin, Announces $20M Capital Raise to Support Deployment of 35,000 Additional Vehicles and City-Focused Leadership Expansion

Los Angeles, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Lane Mobility, the parent company of Bird and Spin, today announced an initial $20 million capital raise from existing investors. This represents the first tranche of expected capital raises this year, via both existing investors and through third parties.

The 2026 funding is expected to enable the acquisition of approximately 35,000 additional vehicles that will be deployed throughout Spring 2026 to enhance the company’s operations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Nashville, Baltimore, San Francisco, Seattle, Tel Aviv, Rome, and many other cities.

The investment builds on the strong performance of Bird and Spin’s latest-generation vehicles deployed across major U.S. cities in 2025. Utilization rates for these vehicles, especially the bikes, far exceeded those of prior models, laying the groundwork for this next phase of fleet expansion.

“This new funding allows us to further scale a fleet that our riders have embraced, and that supports the transportation goals our city partners care about most,” said Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird, a Third Lane Mobility company. “We are particularly excited about what we’ve seen from our new seated form factors, and really view that as the key growth lever for the company moving forward.”

Advisory Board formed to deepen city and partner collaboration

Third Lane Mobility also announced the formation of a Transportation Advisory Board comprising independent experts and city transportation leaders. Gabe Klein will serve as Chair and lead recruitment of additional members. The Board will focus on practical guidance to help cities and operators deliver safer, more accessible, and better-managed shared micromobility programs as the category becomes a core part of urban transportation networks.

“As the industry has matured and cities have truly embraced shared micromobility as a central link in public transportation networks, we have a huge responsibility and opportunity to get this next phase of the industry right,” said Klein. “I’m thrilled to be working with the leadership team as an adviser and liaison to cities globally.”

Klein is a transportation and sustainability leader who served as Transportation Commissioner in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. More recently, he served as the Executive Director of the Federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and is Co-Founder of Cityfi and Adapt/Impact.

Third Lane Mobility will share additional updates on funding and Spring 2026 vehicle deployments in the coming months.

About Third Lane Mobility

Third Lane Mobility (3LM) is the parent company of Bird and Spin, two of the most established shared micromobility brands, operating e-scooter and e-bike programs in 200+ cities worldwide. As a long-term partner to cities, campuses, and organizations, 3LM builds locally tailored programs focused on reliability, access, and responsible operations, helping communities reduce reliance on cars and improve everyday mobility.

3LM’s mission is to transform the way the world moves, one ride at a time.

