Brian Ferdinand Accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Ferdinand, Portfolio Manager & Trader at EverForward, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level business development executives and leaders recognized for their professional achievements and industry impact.

The Forbes Business Development Council is part of the Forbes Councils network, a collective of invitation-only communities designed to foster thought leadership, peer collaboration, and strategic growth among accomplished executives. Membership is extended only after a rigorous vetting process evaluating professional experience, leadership, and demonstrated expertise.

As a member, Brian Ferdinand will contribute original thought leadership to Forbes.com, participate in expert discussions, and collaborate with other distinguished leaders across industries. The Council provides members with a platform to share insights, shape business discourse, and engage in high-level networking opportunities.

In his role at EverForward, Brian Ferdinand oversees portfolio strategy, active trading, and capital deployment, applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to risk management and market execution. His work emphasizes structural clarity, adaptive strategy, and long-term value creation across market cycles.

“I am honored to join the Forbes Business Development Council and to contribute alongside a community of respected business leaders,” said Brian Ferdinand. “The Council provides a meaningful platform to exchange ideas, share practical insights, and engage in forward-looking discussions around strategy, markets, and growth.”

Brian Ferdinand’s official Forbes Councils profile, including his published contributions and expert commentary, can be viewed here:

https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brian-Ferdinand-Portfolio-Manager-Trader-EverForward/a3ecf5cb-f89e-411e-9625-5d67737104c5

About Brian FerdinandBrian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager & Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, trading strategy, and capital allocation. His approach combines disciplined execution with rigorous risk controls and a focus on asymmetric opportunity.

About EverForward

EverForward is a proprietary trading and investment firm focused on active trading and portfolio management across global markets. The firm emphasizes disciplined strategy, institutional-grade infrastructure, and hands-on leadership to drive sustainable performance.

About Forbes Business Development Council

The Forbes Business Development Council is an invitation-only organization for senior business development leaders. Members are selected based on depth of experience, leadership, and professional influence, and gain access to Forbes-branded publishing, networking, and collaboration opportunities.