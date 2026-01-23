Nivex Surpasses 400,000 Registered Users as CEO Simon Hardy Advances Long-Term Global Expansion Strategy

Singapore, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nivex, a global AI-driven digital asset trading platform, today announced that its registered user base has surpassed 400,000, marking a major milestone in the platform’s long-term global development. In 2025 alone, Nivex added over 310,000 new users, while its active user base exceeded 245,000, reflecting sustained global adoption and strong user engagement.

Guided by the long-term strategic vision of CEO Simon Hardy, Nivex’s user growth has unfolded alongside a steady and disciplined international expansion. Rather than pursuing rapid market capture, the platform has focused on building durable global presence through infrastructure, compliance adaptability, and continuous engagement with local Web3 ecosystems.

From Expansion to Presence: Nivex’s Long-Term Global Approach

Over the past year, Nivex has continued to strengthen its position on the global Web3 stage. From the Middle East to Southeast Asia, and from Hong Kong to broader East Asian markets, the platform has advanced its internationalization at a restrained yet consistent pace.

Unlike platforms that prioritize short-term exposure, Nivex has adopted a long-term approach centered on sustained presence. Before entering any new region, the platform evaluates regulatory frameworks, user behavior, and ecosystem maturity. Once established, Nivex emphasizes localized operations, offline engagement, and ongoing dialogue with regional partners.

Throughout 2025, under the strategic guidance of Simon Hardy, Nivex deliberately concentrated its resources on a limited number of strategically significant regions, ensuring that each expansion could be supported over the long term.

A Focused Global Cadence, Visible Through Key International Stages

Early in 2025, the Middle East became an important starting point for Nivex’s annual global roadmap. The platform’s participation in Dubai MetaCryptoOasis signaled its emphasis on regulatory clarity, system robustness, and institutional dialogue.

Shortly thereafter, Nivex continued its international presence during TOKEN2049, including participation in the major side event “WEB3 GUARDIANS”. In this global Web3 focal point, the platform reiterated its commitment to building AI-driven trading systems capable of scaling across regions without compromising risk logic or execution stability.





As the year progressed, Nivex expanded its presence across Asia’s key Web3 hubs. At Snowcrash HK 2025, discussions shifted toward ecosystem-level collaboration, reflecting Hong Kong’s role as a financial and Web3 bridge between global markets.

Brand Gatherings Supporting Long-Term Relationship Building

In parallel with its participation on international stages, Nivex reinforced its long-term presence through curated brand gatherings, including Nivex Pop Night · Meta Crypto Oasis and the Nivex SeaSpark VIP Yacht Gala.





Rather than serving as short-lived promotional events, these gatherings were designed to facilitate deeper relationship building with partners, developers, and community leaders. Across these settings, Simon Hardy engaged directly in face-to-face dialogue, reinforcing Nivex’s philosophy that long-term trust is built through sustained interaction.

A Consistent Message Across Regions

While regional focus varied, the message communicated by Simon Hardy remained consistent across markets. In compliance-oriented environments, discussions centered on regulatory adaptability and system resilience. In major Web3 hubs, dialogue expanded toward ecosystem collaboration and protocol-level integration.

This consistency has contributed to Nivex’s growing reputation as a platform committed to long-term coexistence with local ecosystems, rather than short-term transactional participation.

Infrastructure as the Foundation of Sustainable User Growth

Behind Nivex’s expanding global user base lies an infrastructure-first philosophy. The platform’s AI-driven trading system lowers barriers for users across regions while maintaining robust risk management and execution stability.

Its modular, compliance-aware architecture enables adaptation to diverse regulatory environments without compromising system integrity. Meanwhile, multi-chain wallet coordination and strategy modules allow Nivex to integrate organically into regional Web3 ecosystems.

According to Nivex CEO Simon Hardy, the platform’s long-term objective extends beyond short-term trading volume and focuses on building a globally reliable intelligent finance infrastructure that users can depend on across different market cycles.

Looking Ahead

Following the milestone of 400,000 registered users, Nivex will continue to prioritize quality and sustainability over speed. Future plans include strengthening localized operations in core regions, enhancing AI strategy systems and simulated trading environments, and expanding global user education initiatives.

Rather than relying on singular breakthrough moments, Nivex aims to gradually connect users, liquidity, and ecosystem resources across regions—allowing a durable global intelligent finance network to emerge over time.

About Nivex

Nivex is a global AI-driven digital asset trading platform focused on building reliable intelligent finance infrastructure for users worldwide. Led by CEO Simon Hardy, Nivex emphasizes compliance-aware system design, modular architecture, and long-term ecosystem integration to support sustainable global growth across market cycles.

https://www.nivex.one

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.