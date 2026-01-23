NASP Applauds House Passage of Landmark Bill to Protect Patient Access to Specialty Pharmacies and Support Specialty Pharmacy Businesses

Washington, DC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) applauds the House for taking decided action today to enact reforms to support Medicare beneficiary access to the specialty pharmacy of their choice and protect specialty pharmacy businesses in the U.S.

Today as a key part of the fiscal year 2026 consolidated appropriations act to address fiscal year 2026 government funding, the House passed long-overdue legislation that will support access to specialty pharmacies for some of our most vulnerable Americans, including those living with chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, those with rare diseases and those recovering from organ transplantation.

This legislation, when enacted, will require that pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) offer reasonable and fair contract terms under Medicare Part D to specialty pharmacies, establishing protections so specialty pharmacies are fairly compensated for their work and are available in Part D networks. This will be critical for continuity of treatment for specialty pharmacy patients.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for specialty pharmacies and the patients they serve across the United States. We are closer than ever to ensuring that specialty pharmacies are treated fairly and fully included in Medicare Part D networks—so they can continue serving our most vulnerable populations. This legislation protects patient access by preserving the right to choose their specialty pharmacy. NASP has advocated for these reforms for more than a decade, alongside bipartisan leaders in Congress. The time has come for these long-overdue pharmacy and patient access protections to become law. We commend the House for its action and urge the Senate to follow its lead when it considers the bill next week,” said Sheila Arquette, NASP President and CEO.

Learn more at www.protectspecialtypharmacy.com

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.