Faraday Future Showcases its EAI Vehicles and EAI Robotics Strategy at the UMEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi as it Drives a New Era of Mobility in the Middle East Marketplace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the Company showcased its FF 91, the Company’s new First Class EAI-MPV, FX Super One, and its innovative EAI robotics solutions at UMEX 2026 (Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference), held in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22. The event allowed the Company to present its forward-looking vision for EAI-driven mobility to the Middle East region showcasing its new era of EAI vehicles and EAI robotics.





During the exhibition, the FF booth attracted visitors from several senior UAE government backgrounds. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, along with other distinguished guests, viewed the FF 91 and FX Super One vehicles and expressed strong interest in FF’s EAI robotics solutions. FF shared its latest breakthroughs in the EAI robotics field, attracting strong interest from participating companies, many of which expressed intentions for potential collaboration.

UMEX 2026 is one of the Middle East’s leading platforms for unmanned systems and future technologies, with a focus on unmanned systems, AI-driven technologies, advanced mobility solutions, and future systems enabling multi-domain coordination across air, land, and sea.

“UMEX 2026 represents a strategic convergence point for global innovation and opportunity, serving as a key bridge connecting innovators worldwide,” said Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE. “We are honored to participate in this event. Through this platform, we aim to strengthen engagement with global partners, deepen regional collaboration, and engage with Middle Eastern government and industry partners on localized cooperation and customized solutions. By showcasing our capabilities and innovative achievements across EAI EVs and EAI robotics, we look forward to jointly advancing EAI-driven mobility toward a smarter and more collaborative future.”

