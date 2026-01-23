Pediatric Expert Keyana Washington, MD, MPH, FAAP of Lawrenceville, GA, Addresses Childhood Fever Concerns in HelloNation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What do most parents misunderstand about childhood fevers, and why does that confusion cause so much worry? A HelloNation article featuring Keyana Washington, MD, MPH, FAAP of Gwinnett Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA, addresses this common concern by explaining what fevers actually mean and how parents can better interpret them.

The article explains that childhood fevers are one of the most common reasons parents become anxious during an illness. A rising number on a thermometer often feels alarming, but the article notes that a fever in children is usually a sign that the immune system is working as it should. By raising body temperature, the body creates an environment that helps slow the spread of viruses and bacteria.

One of the most common misconceptions covered in the article is the belief that higher temperatures automatically mean more danger. The article emphasizes that pediatric fever should be evaluated in context. A child’s behavior, alertness, and ability to drink fluids often provide more useful information than the exact number on the thermometer.

Behavior is highlighted as a key indicator when assessing fever symptoms in kids. According to the article, children who are responsive, making eye contact, and engaging with their surroundings are often managing the illness well. Even if appetite decreases, continued interest in fluids is considered a positive sign.

Hydration is a recurring theme throughout the article. Fever increases fluid loss, making hydration essential for recovery. Encouraging regular intake of water, breast milk, formula, or electrolyte solutions helps prevent dehydration and supports the body’s immune response during a pediatric fever.

The article also addresses the common assumption that all fevers must be treated immediately with medication. While fever reducers can improve comfort, they do not treat the underlying illness. In some cases, allowing a mild fever in children to continue without medication is appropriate if the child remains comfortable and hydrated.

Fears about serious harm are another area the article clarifies. Many parents worry that childhood fevers can lead to brain damage or other long-term effects. The article explains that dangerously high fevers are rare and usually associated with serious infections. Most routine illnesses do not cause fevers that reach harmful levels.

Febrile seizures are also discussed as a major source of concern. The article notes that these seizures are typically linked to rapid temperature changes rather than the height of the fever itself. While frightening to witness, febrile seizures are generally brief and do not result in lasting harm.

Age plays an important role in how fever is evaluated. The article explains that infants under 2 months of age require immediate medical evaluation, while in older children, patterns such as behavior, hydration, and symptom progression offer clearer guidance than temperature alone. The duration of a pediatric fever is also important, especially if it lasts longer than 3-5 days.

The article provides reassurance about fevers returning after medication wears off. This pattern is often normal and reflects how fever reducers temporarily lower temperature without stopping the immune response. Recurring fever by itself does not necessarily mean the illness is getting worse.

Understanding when to call a pediatrician is another critical takeaway. The article explains that parents should seek medical guidance for fever in infants under 2 months of age, if fever symptoms in kids worsen, last longer than 3-5 days, or are accompanied by concerning behavior changes. Knowing when to call a pediatrician helps parents balance caution with confidence.

