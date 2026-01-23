EquipmentShare Prices Initial Public Offering

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest equipment rental providers in the United States, today announced that it priced its initial public offering of 30,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Offering”), par value $0.00000125 per share, at a price to the public of $24.50 per share. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,575,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 23, 2026, under the ticker symbol “EQPT.” The Offering is expected to close on January 26, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, which may be obtained for free from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10017 or by emailing gsequityprospectusdelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on January 22, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction.

