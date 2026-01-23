CoinEx Wins Top Accolade for Cryptocurrency Exchange at International Business Magazine Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx has been recognized by International Business Magazine with one of the highest honors in the cryptocurrency exchange sector, receiving the title “Best Global Cryptocurrency Exchange 2025.” The award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of platform stability, trading efficiency, liquidity performance, product reliability, and overall user experience, reflecting strong industry recognition of CoinEx’s long-term, steady development. Following its recognition in 2024, this marks CoinEx’s second consecutive win of the award, further underscoring its consistent performance and sustained commitment to excellence. The accolade comes as CoinEx marks its 8th anniversary, making the recognition particularly meaningful.









Founded in 2017, CoinEx has advanced its global presence through a low-profile, pragmatic operating approach, prioritizing infrastructure, security, and product reliability over short-term visibility. Today, the platform serves more than 10 million users across over 200 countries and regions, supporting 18 language markets and maintaining a stable global user and community base.





As part of the ViaBTC ecosystem, CoinEx is backed by mature blockchain infrastructure and strong technical capabilities. This foundation has enabled the platform to maintain system stability, enhance security architecture, and continue investing in long-term development across multiple market cycles.





According to International Business Magazine, CoinEx stands out for achieving a balance between ease of use and professional functionality. The platform offers a clear and intuitive interface for new users while providing advanced tools and features that meet the needs of experienced traders.



Shashank M, CEO of International Business Magazine, expressed his congratulations, stating:“CoinEx has stayed committed to delivering a user-centric, transparent, and sustainably growing platform for ten million users worldwide. CoinEx’s persistent efforts in strengthening user capabilities through education and professional support reinforce its role as an industry leader. These factors were critical in CoinEx being selected as the winner of this prestigious award.”









CoinEx currently supports 1,000+ digital assets and 1,500+ trading pairs, supported by consistent market liquidity. The platform operates on a high-performance matching engine and integrates layered security mechanisms, offline asset storage, and a dedicated user protection fund. CoinEx is also among the earlier exchanges to introduce Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves, publishing regular data to allow users to independently verify asset holdings and strengthen transparency.

Beyond core trading services, CoinEx continues to expand its ecosystem with products including strategic trading tools, staking, lending, P2P trading, payment services, and on-chain products. Its native token, CET, plays a central role within the ecosystem and is supported by a long-term buyback-and-burn mechanism designed to promote sustainable development.

Alongside its business operations, CoinEx extends its technological capabilities into social impact initiatives through CoinEx Charity. The organization has implemented projects across Asia, Africa, and other regions, focusing on digital education, connectivity, and community support. These initiatives are positioned as long-term commitments, reinforcing CoinEx’s role as a responsible participant in the global digital economy.

As CoinEx enters its ninth year, the platform views this award not as a conclusion, but as a milestone along an ongoing journey. Looking ahead, CoinEx will continue to focus on user-first principles, transparent operations, and sustainable growth, steadily enhancing its products and services while maintaining a long-term perspective in an evolving industry.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b303d5c6-d09a-4fdb-82dd-074fba84932e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a4a821e-e267-411a-acaf-8e17a0aa4078

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee87c0ce-83cb-4a70-b809-421bfae4553b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fd475c5-ce1a-4112-a03b-ec16c80b90bb