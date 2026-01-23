ONWARD Medical Appoints Ali Kiboro as Chief Financial Officer

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD – US ADR: ONWRY), the neurotechnology company pioneering spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence, today announces the appointment of Ali Kiboro as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2026.

Ali brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience across medical technology, tools and diagnostics, and general industry. He joins ONWARD Medical from AliveDx (formerly Quotient Limited, a NASDAQ-listed company) where he served as Chief Financial Officer, leading the company’s financial strategy, capital markets activities, and operational transformation. Prior to AliveDx, Ali held a variety of senior finance leadership roles at Quest Diagnostics and General Motors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ali Kiboro to our leadership team,” said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD Medical. “Ali’s experience driving growth and scaling life science companies make him a strong addition to ONWARD at this important stage.”

“I am excited to join ONWARD Medical at a time of significant momentum,” said Ali Kiboro. “ONWARD’s purpose-driven mission, unique technology platforms, and fast progress across innovation and commercial fronts position the company well for the future. I look forward to contributing to its long-term success.”

Ali holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Finance, summa cum laude, from Duquesne University.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other movement disabilities. Building on decades of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company developed its proprietary ARC Therapy. It has subsequently been awarded 10 Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA. The Company’s ARC EX® System is cleared for commercial sale in the US and Europe. The Company is also developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM®, designed to address several unmet needs including blood pressure instability after spinal cord injury. It can also be paired with a brain-computer interface (BCI) and artificial intelligence (AI) to restore thought-driven movement.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY).

To learn more about ONWARD Medical’s commitment to partnering with the spinal cord injury community to develop innovative solutions for restoring movement, function, and independence after spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

To be kept informed about the Company’s technologies, research studies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform.

