Bavarian Nordic Signs Distribution Agreement with Eurofarma to Expand Access to Chikungunya Vaccine in Brazil

Agreement to enable the first entry in Latin America for Bavarian Nordic’s chikungunya vaccine

Potential to expand agreement to cover rest of Latin America

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 23, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced an agreement with Eurofarma, granting them exclusive rights to sell and distribute Bavarian Nordic’s chikungunya vaccine, CHIKV VLP, in Brazil. Eurofarma is also granted the right of first refusal for any future opportunity to register and commercialize the chikungunya vaccine in the rest of Latin America.

The agreement is transfer price and royalty-based with no associated upfront or milestone payments. Eurofarma will be responsible for seeking and maintaining regulatory approval of the vaccine in exclusive territories, as well as sales and distribution costs. Bavarian Nordic will remain the manufacturer of the vaccine, which is made available to Eurofarma through a transfer price agreement.

Pending discussions with the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, regulatory submission is expected to occur later in the first half of 2026, potentially supporting launch of the chikungunya vaccine in Brazil in the second half of 2027.

“Following a successful launch of our chikungunya vaccine for travelers in the first Western markets in 2025, we are pleased to expand the commercial availability also for endemic populations through this first distribution agreement,” said Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “Brazil remains severely impacted by chikungunya, representing half of all reported cases and related deaths worldwide. Together with Eurofarma, a local partner with strong regional presence, we continue our efforts to make a lasting impact on public health globally.”

“Our partnership with Bavarian Nordic reinforces Eurofarma’s commitment to innovation and to expanding access to high‑quality healthcare. It builds on our strong capabilities to deliver high‑impact solutions for people in Brazil and across Latin America—so that everyone has the opportunity to live longer and better,” says João Siffert, Eurofarma’s Vice President of Innovation.

While the agreement aims to significantly improve access to chikungunya vaccines in Brazil, it is not expected to have a material short- to medium-term financial impact on Bavarian Nordic.

//

About CHIKV VLP

CHIKV VLP is a single dose, prefilled, adjuvanted VLP recombinant protein vaccine for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 12 years and older. It is designed to induce a robust seroresponse, with protective immunity starting to develop as early as 1 week after vaccination.

The vaccine does not contain viral genetic material and is therefore non-infectious and unable to cause disease, ensuring a broad range of people can benefit from vaccination.

The vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission in February 2025 and the United Kingdom in May 2025 under the trade name VIMKUNYA®1.

About chikungunya

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the chikungunya virus. In the past 20 years, the virus has emerged across several regions in Asia, Africa, and the Americas, including many popular travel destinations, often causing large unpredictable outbreaks. Since its discovery, chikungunya has been identified in more than 110 countries2. Chikungunya typically presents with acute symptoms, including fever, rash, fatigue, headache, and often severe and incapacitating joint pain. Most patients recover, but 30-40% of those affected may develop chronic symptoms that can last for months or even years3. In 2025, as of December, nearly 500,000 cases of chikungunya and over 200 associated deaths were reported worldwide4. More than half of the reported cases and associated deaths were reported from Brazil5. Recent data suggest that chikungunya is severely underreported and often misdiagnosed as dengue fever due to a similar symptom profile6.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

About Eurofarma

Founded in 1972, Eurofarma covers key pharmaceutical segments and is the leader in medical prescriptions in Brazil. A Brazilian multinational company operating in 24 countries, with full coverage across Latin America and retail leadership in the region, the company also maintains operations in the United States and Africa, with more than 13,500 employees and 11 manufacturing facilities. In 2024, Eurofarma produced 600 million units. That same year, the company invested over USD 122 million in innovation projects and achieved net revenue exceeding USD 1.78 billion. For more information: www.eurofarma.com.br

Contact investors:

Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03







1 Marketed as VIMKUNYA™ in the US. Marketed as VIMKUNYA® in EU and the United Kingdom.

2 World Health Organization (WHO). Chikungunya.https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chikungunya

3 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Chikungunya virus disease. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/chikungunya-virus-disease.

4 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Chikungunya virus disease worldwide overview. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/chikungunya-monthly.

5 Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Chikungunya: analysis by country. https://www.paho.org/en/arbo-portal/chikungunya-data-and-analysis/chikungunya-analysis-country

6 Ribas Freitas AR, Pinheiro Chagas AA, Siqueira AM, Pamplona de Góes Cavalcanti L. How much of the current serious arbovirus epidemic in Brazil is dengue and how much is chikungunya? Lancet Reg Health Am. 2024 Apr 30;34:100753. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2024.100753. PMID: 38711542; PMCID: PMC11070701.





