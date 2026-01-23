Colliers appoints Ludovic Delaisse as CEO of Colliers France

PARIS, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers has appointed Ludovic Delaisse as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers France, effective today. This marks the next step in a planned leadership transition designed to strengthen Colliers’ position in France and across EMEA.

Delaisse succeeds Antoine Derville, who will continue as Chairman of Colliers France. Since 2021, Delaisse has served as Managing Director, overseeing all transactional and advisory service lines. He brings more than 30 years of industry experience, including senior roles at JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.

Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO of Colliers EMEA, said: “Ludovic’s appointment reflects our commitment to developing exceptional talent and ensuring a smooth leadership transition. His deep expertise across transactional and advisory services, combined with his oversight of business development and project management services for investors, make him the ideal successor for our next chapter.”

Ludovic Delaisse, CEO of Colliers France, added: “It’s a privilege to lead Colliers France, and I am looking forward to leading the country’s teams through further growth. My focus will be on delivering exceptional client outcomes while creating an environment where talent can innovate and grow. By fostering collaboration across project, advisory, and transactional services, we will continue to solve complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for our clients.”

Under Derville’s leadership, Colliers France has undergone significant transformation, building a strong foundation for growth and strengthening its transactional expertise and reputation.

Commenting on the transition, Antoine Derville, Chairman of Colliers France, said: “During this period, I will continue to work closely with Ludovic to ensure continuity for our clients, while also looking to further accelerate cross‑border opportunities in EMEA.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cecc44f-867d-4859-9b02-751f2df1786f