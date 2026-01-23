Dietary Supplements Market to Cross USD 187 Bn by 2031 as Gummies, Liquids, and Functional Formats Gain Traction, 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the dietary supplements market size is valued at USD 151.82 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 187.22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the rising adoption of preventive healthcare, an aging global population, and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies. Consumer demand is shifting toward immunity-boosting supplements, digestive health products, and nutritional gap solutions, while the industry is also moving beyond traditional tablets and capsules toward gummies, liquid shots, and functional beverages that offer greater convenience, improved taste, and better bioavailability.

Dietary Supplements Market Trends and Drivers

Preventive, women-focused, and clean-label supplementation drives demand

Preventive healthcare has become a core purchse driver, with consumers adopting daily supplements for long-term health optimization. Growth is reinforced by telemedicine integration, supportive regulatory frameworks, and rising demand for women-centric formulations targeting hormonal health, stress, and life-stage nutrition. At the same time, clean-label and plant-based supplements are gaining momentum as consumers prioritize transparency, sustainability, and ethical sourcing.

Healthy aging and advanced formulations reshape the market

Aging populations are accelerating demand for supplements supporting cognitive, joint, cardiovascular, and cellular health, pushing the market toward condition-specific and clinically validated products. Innovation in advanced delivery systems, such as liposomal and sustained-release formats, is shifting dietary supplements from generalized wellness to evidence-backed, personalized nutrition solutions.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzymes

Others

By Form

Tablets

Powder

Others

By Source

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Others

By Consumer Group

Men

Women

Others

By Health Application

General Health and Wellness

Eye Health

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the dietary supplements market, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dietary-supplement-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Dietary Supplements Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific dominated the Dietary Supplements Market share in 2025, driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and preventive healthcare initiatives in China and India. Regulatory tightening, such as India’s mandatory third-party testing, has improved product quality and consumer trust.

The Middle East and Africa are the fastest-growing regions, expanding, supported by wellness tourism, nutraceutical manufacturing investments, and free-zone incentives in the Gulf region. North America and Europe remain mature markets, with growth concentrated in condition-specific formulations and advanced delivery systems.

Competitive Outlook and Strategic Direction

The Dietary Supplements Market remains highly fragmented, with competition spanning multinational corporations, regional specialists, and digital-first brands. Established players leverage clinical validation and regulatory expertise to defend premium positioning, while emerging brands disrupt through transparency, personalization, and direct-to-consumer engagement.

Dietary Supplements Industry Leaders

Amway Corporation

Herbalife Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Bayer AG

Haleon plc

