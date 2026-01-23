BlissBot Announces the Global Launch of StarHealing: A Quantum-Inspired Program in Autism Intervention





PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlissBot , a leader in AI-driven neurodevelopmental technology, today announced the official release of StarHealing, a pioneering 6-month digital program designed for neuro-reconstruction in children with Autism.

In direct response to the increasing global call for effective Autism solutions, including national initiatives focused on neurodevelopmental support, StarHealing bridges the gap between advanced technology and clinical progress.

Unlike traditional interventions, StarHealing utilizes a proprietary framework that sets it apart in the digital health category.

The Genesis: Addressing an Urgent Global Need – Autism

The inception of StarHealing stems from a critical market analysis conducted within the BlissBot ecosystem. Following the success of the original BlissBot app, the company identified a significant and underserved demand for interventions that deliver tangible, life-changing results.

"We recognized that families were searching for more than just support; they were searching for breakthrough progress," said Sarah Wang, Founder of BlissBot and StarHealing. "StarHealing was built to meet that need by transforming complex science into a scalable, accessible and result-driven solution."

The StarHealing Advantage: Science-Driven Innovation

Quantum/Energy-Inspired (QI) Logic: The program addresses neurodevelopmental challenges at their foundational level. By utilizing high-dimensional neural protocols, StarHealing targets the root of developmental gaps rather than just managing symptoms.

The program addresses neurodevelopmental challenges at their foundational level. By utilizing high-dimensional neural protocols, StarHealing targets the root of developmental gaps rather than just managing symptoms. AI-Powered Precision (Patent Pending): Leveraging patent-pending proprietary AI algorithms, the program ensures rapid, high-precision execution. While AI provides the engine for rapid execution, the core analytical judgments and intervention protocols are personally conducted by Sarah Wang. This ensures that every StarHealing journey is guided by her deep human insight and decades of expertise, with technology serving as the engine to accelerate these life-changing results.

Leveraging patent-pending proprietary AI algorithms, the program ensures rapid, high-precision execution. While AI provides the engine for rapid execution, the core analytical judgments and intervention protocols are personally conducted by Sarah Wang. This ensures that every StarHealing journey is guided by her deep human insight and decades of expertise, with technology serving as the engine to accelerate these life-changing results. Proven Impact & Safety: Through a targeted pilot phase involving early-adopter families, StarHealing demonstrated consistent, positive progress and no safety issues were reported. The company said families in the pilot reported meaningful changes; one participating family, for example, described seeing more progress in 1–2 months than they had observed over the prior 2–3 years. (Initial findings documented at DOI: 10.17605/OSF.IO/APZKW)





Future Plans

BlissBot is currently kicking off strategic efforts to integrate StarHealing into the global healthcare infrastructure. This roadmap includes:

Insurance & Coverage: Initiating discussions with major providers to establish reimbursement models for digital neuro-reconstruction.

Initiating discussions with major providers to establish reimbursement models for digital neuro-reconstruction. Clinical Partnerships: Forming alliances with healthcare industry leaders to standardize these protocols within clinical settings.

Forming alliances with healthcare industry leaders to standardize these protocols within clinical settings. Capital Growth: Engaging with select capital market investors who align with BlissBot’s mission to scale this technology globally.





While institutional integrations are underway, BlissBot has opened a direct application path at www.starhealing.ai for families prioritizing immediate intervention. The team reviews each case individually, enrolling those where there is confidence in achieving a significant breakthrough in 6 months. This out-of-pocket option allows families to bypass administrative delays and access Sarah Wang’s protocols during a child's most critical developmental window.

About BlissBot & Sarah Wang:

BlissBot is a technology company dedicated to redefining neurodevelopmental health through human-centered AI. Led by Sarah Wang—a global authority in AI innovation whose background includes leading initiatives at Meta and serving as a founding data leader of TikTok’s Psychological Wellbeing pillar—the company bridges the gap between high-dimensional neural algorithms and practical developmental progress. Sarah’s impact has been featured in Forbes and recognized by USA Today as a 'Powerhouse Entrepreneur. Through StarHealing, her mission is to scale neuro-reconstruction globally, providing families with advanced tools to redefine developmental possibilities in the age of AI.

Contact

Founder

Sarah Wang

BlissBot.ai

sarah@blissbot.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a43c4c8-bff0-4ce4-88e6-127656a31f9f