Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors: An Effective Risk-based Approach Training Course (Mar 3rd - Mar 5th, 2026 & On-Demand)

Supplier or vendor qualification is a crucial component in compliance to 21 CFR 111. The FDA requires that manufacturers of dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Biotech and Medical Device must "qualify" each of their vendors but do not provide guidance on how a company is to perform this qualification. Supplier qualification principles also apply to subcontracted services affecting cGMP (manufacturingsteps, packaging and labeling, testing and/or calibration services, storage and distribution, etc.) Any supplier qualification program must include two critical components:

Clearly defined specifications/requirements for all of these goods or services being purchased, and;

Objective evidence to show that your requirements are being consistently fulfilled.

It is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of dietary supplement GMPs and the knowledge and skills necessary to qualify suppliers.

Since the evaluation of all types of suppliers often involves auditing, this course will incorporate a fresh look at the auditing process and the skills and techniques needed to get the most from these activities. The skills and techniques learned are independent of the type of auditing or the standard being audited and will be useful when conducting internal audits and performing audits of suppliers.

Why Should You Attend

The various regulatory agencies have expectations that suppliers and vendors will demonstrate control over their manufacturing processes, validations, and documentation. Quality auditing is the process of checking whether these organizations have implemented what they have stated in written procedures and whether their people are doing what the organizations procedures state they will do.

Learning Objectives

On conclusion of this course, you will have an understanding of the following:

Regulations that apply to vendor qualification (21 CFR 111)

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

Impact of FSMA on Supplier Qualification

Risk assessment and risk management

Supplier monitoring activities

On-site audit strategies and requirements

Managing the audit process effectively before, during and after

The consequences of non-compliance

Who Should Attend:

This intensive, practical course will be of value to those professionals in the pharmaceutical, medical device and related industries who are responsible for or involved in any interaction with suppliers, including those working in:

Management

Laboratories

Auditing

Purchasing

QA/QC

Procurement

R&D

Legal

Manufacturing

Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Documentation Management

Key Topics Covered:

Topic 1: The Benefits of Effective Supplier Management

Key Components of a Supplier Management Program

Topic 2: Regulatory Guidance Review

Understanding Regulatory Requirements and Standards for Supplier and Contract

Manufacturer (CM) Management: United States Food and Drug Association (FDA) regulations and guidance European Union (EU) directives and guidelines International Standardization Association (ISO) standards Examples of regulatory findings



Topic 3: The Cost of Poor Quality from Suppliers and CMs:

How to speak management's language

Topic 4: Strategic Management of Suppliers:

Developing a strategic plan based on your company and environment

Risk Management - A Lifecycle Approach:

Template for a risk assessment

Topic 5: Supplier qualification

Selecting a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Obtaining information on suppliers

Tools for making the selection Supplier Assessments: Desktop assessments Supplier audits Handling Supplier Transitions

How to use your strategic plan to make decisions

When to use a sole source supplier

Building a Relationships with a Supplier or Contract Manufacturer

Making your Supplier Quality Agreement a Great Resource: Quality Agreement Template

Monitoring Your Supplier's Performance to Reduce Risks and Costs: Template for a supplier scorecard

Managing nonconforming events

Partnering with a Supplier or CM for Improvement: Tools for improvement



Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



