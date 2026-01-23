Soy Protein Concentrate Market Size to Worth USD 7.13 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soy protein concentrate market size stood at USD 4.42 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 4.64 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 7.13 billion by 2035, as reported by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This growth is supported by higher adoption rates across industries like food, beverages, and nutraceuticals, which continue to innovate with soy protein concentrate.

The market is expected to grow significantly due to high demand for clean-label protein options that are sustainable and healthier. Higher demand for cost-effective and plant-based protein options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Soy Protein Concentrate Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the soy protein concentrate market with largest share of 32% in 2025, whereas North America is expected to experience growth in the foreseeable future.

By form, the dry segment dominated the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the food products segment led the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, whereas the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By function, the emulsification segment dominated the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, whereas the thickening agent segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

Higher Demand for Plant-Based Protein Fueling the Growth of Soy Protein Concentrate Industry

The soy protein concentrate market is expected to grow due to higher demand for plant-based protein options and the use of soy protein concentrate in different industries. The growing population of vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and plant-based diet followers globally, along with the crowd of health-conscious consumers, is leading to higher demand for plant-based protein options. Such options have multiple health benefits and are also ideal for managing an array of lifestyle-related health issues.

The versatility of soy protein concentrate is another major factor for the growth of the industry. Hence, it has applications in various domains such as animal feed, the food and beverage industry, nutraceuticals, and plant-based meat manufacturing industries as well. Sustainability, cost-effectiveness, water binding, emulsification, and texturing properties of the protein concentrate are other major factors for the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements Fueling the Growth of the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

Technological advancements help manufacturers enhance the product quality and efficiency for better protein and nutrient absorption, fueling the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the form of ultrasound, cold plasma, high-pressure processing, and fermentation methods help to enhance solubility and emulsification, along with eliminating allergic properties, further fueling the growth of the market. Advancements such as AI and ML also help to fuel the growth of the market. The technologies help the manufacturers to study the changes in the product after any adjustment or changes in ingredients, along with their impact on the market, further propelling the market’s growth.

Impact of AI on the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied in the soy protein concentrate market to improve extraction efficiency, functional consistency, and application performance across food, beverage, and nutrition uses. Machine learning models analyze variability in soybean origin, protein content, fiber levels, and anti-nutritional factors to optimize aqueous alcohol extraction and enzymatic treatment steps, helping manufacturers achieve targeted protein concentrations while minimizing yield loss. In product development, AI supports functionality prediction by modeling how different soy protein concentrate grades perform in meat analogs, bakery systems, beverages, and nutritional formulations, particularly with respect to water-holding capacity, emulsification, and heat stability.

AI-driven process control tools are deployed during concentration, drying, and agglomeration stages to monitor parameters such as temperature, moisture, and particle size distribution, reducing batch-to-batch variability and improving flowability and dispersibility. From a sensory and quality standpoint, AI assists in correlating processing conditions with off-flavor formation, enabling early mitigation of beany notes and bitterness before commercial scale-up. In regulatory and safety workflows, AI supports specification management, allergen risk assessment, and labeling validation in alignment with guidance referenced by the Food and Agriculture Organization and regulatory oversight applied by bodies such as the European Food Safety Authority.

Recent Developments in the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

In May 2025, Bunge announced the launch of its new line of soy protein concentrates at IFFA. The new line provides a clean taste, neutral color, and cost-effective solution for food manufacturers.

In February 2025, Juicy Marbles, a Slovenian plant-based meat maker, launched its new marbles lamb product with 70% of the daily recommended protein intake and 40% of fiber on its North American launch. The new products contain 26% soy protein concentrate.

New Trends of Soy Protein Concentrate Market

Higher demand for plant-based protein options by the growing population of health-conscious vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

High preference for clean-label, organic, non-GMO, and sustainable options is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Use of functional ingredients for enhancing emulsification, improving texture, maintaining water retention, and other similar factors also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for protein-rich and functional snacks, beverages, and convenient options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Innovative products such as soy protein hydrolysates and improved processing techniques also help to propel the growth of the market.



Product Survey of the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Soy Protein Concentrate (Standard) Moderately refined soy protein with reduced soluble carbohydrates, offering balanced functionality and nutrition Powdered concentrates, granulated forms Processed foods, bakery, snacks Standard soy protein concentrate ingredients Textured Soy Protein Concentrate Structured soy protein designed to provide fibrous, meat-like texture Chunks, granules, flakes Plant-based meat manufacturers, processed meats Textured soy protein concentrates Low-Fat Soy Protein Concentrate Soy protein concentrate with reduced residual oil content Defatted powder forms Nutrition-focused foods, protein-fortified products Low-fat soy protein concentrates High-Functionality Soy Protein Concentrate Optimized for water binding, emulsification, and gelation Functionalized concentrate powders Meat processing, sauces, ready meals Functional soy protein concentrate systems Organic Soy Protein Concentrate Produced from certified organic soybeans Organic-certified powders and granules Organic and clean-label food brands Organic soy protein concentrates Non-GMO Soy Protein Concentrate Derived from identity-preserved non-GMO soybeans Non-GMO verified powders Non-GMO food manufacturers Non-GMO soy protein concentrates Soy Protein Concentrate for Meat Alternatives Tailored for texture, juiciness, and bite in plant-based meat Extrusion-ready granules Plant-based meat producers Meat-alternative soy protein systems Soy Protein Concentrate for Bakery Enhances dough strength, moisture retention, and protein content Fine powder blends Industrial bakeries, snack producers Bakery-grade soy protein concentrates Soy Protein Concentrate for Dairy Alternatives Designed for protein content and mouthfeel in non-dairy formulations Beverage-grade and gel-forming variants Plant-based dairy manufacturers Soy protein concentrate dairy-alternative systems Specialty Soy Protein Concentrate Application-specific concentrates with customized functionality High-water-binding or high-emulsification variants Infant nutrition, medical nutrition Specialty soy protein concentrate formulations



Soy Protein Concentrate Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Soy Protein Concentrate Market?

Higher demand for plant-based protein-rich options is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. The growing population of vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and plant-based diet followers also helps to fuel the growth of the market. The growing health and wellness trends leading to higher demand for healthier, sustainable, and protein-rich options are another major factor for the growth of the market. Cost-effectiveness is another major factor for the growth of the market, as soy protein concentrate is an economical option compared to premium plant protein or meat-based protein sources. The market also observes growth, as it is an option for dairy and meat alternatives, fueling the growth of the market.

Supply Chain and Sourcing Issues Hampering the Growth of the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

Issues in supplying raw material due to problems such as harsh climatic conditions, soil problems, and inconsistency affect the quality of the final product, hampering the growth of the market. Maintaining traceability and the organic status of the product hampers the price structure and further affects the growth of the soy protein concentrate market. Geopolitical problems also affect the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Availability of Cost-Effective Options Is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Soy protein concentrate is an affordable and effective option, acting as one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Soy protein concentrate is an affordable option compared to premium plant protein and meat-based protein, fueling the growth of the market. Hence, it allows price-conscious consumers to opt for healthier choices, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Soy Protein Concentrate Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Soy Protein Concentrate Market in 2025

Asia Pacific dominated the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, mainly due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers leading to higher demand for plant-based protein options. Higher demand for health-oriented products due to their growing health and wellness trends is another major factor for the growth of the market. The rising incorporation of soy protein into various domains, such as sports nutrition, the food and beverage sector, and animal feed, in the region helps to fuel the growth of the market. India has a major contribution in the growth of the market due to the growing population of a health-conscious crowd in the region and evolving dietary preferences in the region.

North America Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to the growing populations of vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, and plant-based diet followers in the region. Such consumers lead to higher demand for plant-based protein options and meat alternatives in the region, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Sustainability and environmental benefits also help to elevate the market’s growth in the region. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to the rising population of lactose intolerants, leading to higher demand for dairy alternatives, which helps to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for healthier and plant-based choices, fueling the growth of the market. The growing population of vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Expanding application of soy protein concentrate in various domains, such as food and beverages, sports nutrition, and other applications, also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Germany has a major contribution to the growth of the market due to changing consumer preferences and higher demand for plant-based and healthier choices, such as vegan meat and patties, fueling the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis for the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Soy protein concentrates used as food ingredients to boost protein content in meat analogues, snacks, beverages, and processed foods are commonly traded under HS 21061000 (food preparations not elsewhere specified) when supplied as finished ingredient blends or under HS 35040099 (protein concentrates) for more purified forms.

Textured soy protein (TSP) and defatted soy protein flours used in industrial food applications are often classified under HS 350400 (soy protein and soybean meal preparations) or HS 120810 for defatted soy flour depending on processing and end use.

Soy protein derivatives formulated for specialized nutrition (e.g., sports nutrition, clinical foods) may be coded under HS 210690 (food preparations not covered elsewhere) when blended with other ingredients.

Bulk shipments of soy protein granules or powders destined for repackaging are typically declared under HS 35040099 or HS 21061000 depending on manufacturer documentation and country interpretation.

Packaging materials for soy protein concentrates, such as sacks, bags, and liners, are traded under separate headings (e.g., HS 3923) distinct from the protein content itself.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

United States : Major exporter of soy protein concentrates and related protein ingredients driven by large soybean processing capacity and established ingredient clusters.

: Major exporter of soy protein concentrates and related protein ingredients driven by large soybean processing capacity and established ingredient clusters. Brazil : Key exporter of soy protein concentrates and defatted soy protein components linked to its strong soybean crushing and refining infrastructure.

: Key exporter of soy protein concentrates and defatted soy protein components linked to its strong soybean crushing and refining infrastructure. Argentina : Exporter of soy protein derivatives and concentrates with proximity to major global demand markets.

: Exporter of soy protein derivatives and concentrates with proximity to major global demand markets. Netherlands: Re-export hub for soy protein ingredients into European food manufacturing supply chains.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

European Union : Significant importer of soy protein concentrates and blends used in processed foods, meat alternatives, and functional ingredient applications.

: Significant importer of soy protein concentrates and blends used in processed foods, meat alternatives, and functional ingredient applications. China : Major importer of soy protein concentrates for food processing, animal feed supplementation, and beverage applications.

: Major importer of soy protein concentrates for food processing, animal feed supplementation, and beverage applications. Japan : Imports high-performance soy protein ingredients used in nutrition products and processed foods.

: Imports high-performance soy protein ingredients used in nutrition products and processed foods. Mexico: Growing importer of soy protein concentrates driven by expansion of food processing and high-protein product categories.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Bulk soy protein concentrates and powders are shipped via containerized sea freight from major producing regions to destination markets.

High-value or specialty blends may be shipped by air freight to meet urgent production schedules.

Regional distribution centers repack, label, and ensure compliance documentation before delivery to food manufacturers.

Importers often coordinate combined shipments of soy protein with other plant-based ingredients for freight optimization.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Growth in plant-based foods and meat alternatives drives demand for soy protein concentrates as primary protein functional ingredients.

Processed food innovation increases use of soy protein for texture, emulsification, and nutritional enhancement.

Nutrition and health trends supporting higher protein intake sustain import demand across global food markets.

Raw soybean availability and processing capacity influence exporter competitiveness and trade flows.

Ingredient standardization by large manufacturers fosters repeat import demand from approved supplier lists.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Soy protein concentrates must comply with food safety, purity specifications, and protein content labeling requirements in importing countries.

Allergen declaration and GMO labeling rules affect market access in key jurisdictions.

Classification under specific HS codes influences tariff treatment and customs documentation.

Novel food or ingredient approval pathways may apply in some markets for specific protein preparations.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Agricultural trade policies and soybean export incentives influence raw material sourcing for protein concentrate production.

Nutrition programs and protein diversification strategies indirectly support demand for soy protein ingredients.

Trade facilitation agreements and tariff harmonization measures affect cross-border movement of soy protein concentrates.

Sustainability and plant-based dietary policies in some countries promote plant protein use and trade.

Soy Protein Concentrate Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 4.9% Market Size in 2026 USD 4.64 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 4.86 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 5.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.13 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Soy Protein Concentrate Market Segmental Analysis

Form Analysis

The dry segment led the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, due to its easy maintenance, longer shelf life, and easy transportation, fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth as it is cost-effective and can be easily incorporated into various food and beverages options, further fueling the growth of the market. Usage of dry soy protein concentrate in the animal feed industry is another major factor for the growth of the market.

The liquid segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for functional and protein-rich beverages such as smoothie and liquid nutraceuticals, fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Technological advancements, such as improving the nutritional factor of liquid soy protein, which is helpful for easy absorption, are another major factor for the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The food products segment led the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, due to higher demand for textured soy protein, which helps enhance the taste and texture of food options, fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for cost-effective, protein-rich, and nutritional food options by the growing population of health-conscious consumers is another major factor for the growth of the market. Easy availability of plant-based options, an ideal meat alternative, further propels the market’s growth.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for preventive healthcare, growing lifestyle-related health issues, and higher demand for nutritional supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle in the foreseen period. Rising demand for elderly care, protein-rich options, and functional nutrition is fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Higher demand for nutritional supplements for consumers who wish to manage obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues also helps to propel the growth of the market.

Function Analysis

The emulsification segment led the soy protein concentrate market in 2025, due to higher demand for stability in processed and convenient food options, which is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. It also leads to higher demand for meat and dairy alternatives, further fueling the growth of the market. Improved emulsifying properties allow the soy concentrate to bind water and fat, which helps to enhance the texture and taste of various food and beverage options, also helping to fuel the growth of the market.

The thickening agent segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for processed, convenient, and ready-to-eat options, leading to higher demand for thickeners. They help to enhance the stability, taste, and texture of various food and beverage options, further fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to the beneficial properties of soy concentrates, such as moisture-retaining capabilities, emulsifying, and thickening, which are essential to enhance the taste, texture, and flavor of food options, further fueling the market’s growth in the foreseen period.

Top Companies of Soy Protein Concentrate Market

CHS Inc.

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International

Farbest Brands

The Scoular Company

Sotexpro

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Now Foods

Glanbia Nutritionals

Prinova Group LLC

Sonic Biochem

Medix Laboratories

Chaitanya Chemicals

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Batory Foods

Emsland Group

Grain Processing Corporation

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Costantino & C. SpA

Foodchem International Corporation

Avebe

SMS Corporation Co., Ltd.

Crown Soya Protein Group

Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Form

Dry



Liquid



By Application

Food Products

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Function

Emulsification

Solubility

Water Binding

Foaming

Thickening Agent

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

