Pocket Broker Introduces Formula 1 Inspired Trading Race





SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pocket Broker announced the launch of Trading Race, an adrenaline-fueled trading competition inspired by the high-octane world of Formula 1 racing. Traders worldwide are invited to compete across three distinct racing tiers, with the chance to win valuable prizes while experiencing the thrill of the track through strategic trading.

Three Laps, Three Levels of Competition

Trading Race offers three competitive tiers designed to match different trading styles and ambitions:

Small Lap – upon achieving a turnover equal to 9 times the new deposit

Prize: 5 racers will each claim 5 green gems (can be spent in the Pocket Broker shop, to buy up to +100% bonuses on deposits, +$5 bonuses to balance, cashback, or trading boosters, among other things)

Medium Lap –if a turnover equal to 18 times the deposit is reached

Prize: 5 racers will each earn 3 x Ultrade $10

Large Circuit – a turnover of 27 times the deposit

Prize: 5 racers will each win 3 × Ultrade $100

The Green Light is On!

The competition combines the strategic elements of trading with the competitive spirit of motorsport, creating an engaging experience. Every decision counts, and every position on the leaderboard matters.

Participation Using RACE99

Participants can supercharge their trading experience with the exclusive promo code RACE99, unlocking a remarkable 99% bonus to fuel their competitive edge from the starting grid.

Participation Process

Traders can join Trading Race by registering on the Pocket Broker platform, selecting their preferred lap (small, medium, or large), and applying promo code RACE99 to activate their +99% bonus. The competition is open to both new and existing Pocket Broker users.

For more information about this Trading Race, users can visit https://pocket-broker.com/ or download the trading app .

About Pocket Broker

Pocket Broker is an online trading platform, mainly accessible through the app which has 10+ million downloads. The app provides engaging trading experiences for users worldwide, allowing users to trade all markets, including currencies, stocks, indices, cryptos, and precious metals. The platform combines innovative features like AI trading with user-friendly design and easy execution, which allows it to cater towards traders of all experience levels.

X.com: https://x.com/pocketbrokergl

Website: https://pocket-broker.com

Disclaimer: Any trading carries significant risk. Do your own research before committing any real funds.

Contact

Anna Keller

Pocket Broker

support@pocket-broker.com

