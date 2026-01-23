MEXC's Zero-Fee Gala Attracts Over 120,000 Participants with $8 Billion in Futures Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, successfully concluded its " Zero-Fee Gala ," attracting over 120,000 participants and generating more than $8 billion in futures trading volume. The enthusiastic participation demonstrates strong user interest in the event and deepening trust in MEXC's commitment to creating meaningful value for its global trading community.

The promotion ran from December 22, 2025, to January 21, 2026 (UTC), combining multiple incentive mechanisms to address different user segments and trading preferences. The promotion featured a total prize pool of $2 million, including high-value rewards such as a Cybertruck, a 1 oz gold bar, and an iPhone 17. It also offered zero fees on spot and select futures trading for XRP, DOGE, SOL, and BNB. Additionally, users could access USDT staking opportunities with returns of up to 600% APR and reward pools totaling 500,000 USDT, available to both new and existing users.

The success of the "Zero-Fee Gala" underscores MEXC's commitment to placing user interests first through pioneering zero-fee trading and comprehensive incentive programs. As a leading global digital asset exchange, MEXC will continue to enhance platform services and deliver value-driven initiatives that provide users with a cost-effective, secure, and seamless trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d579274-61cd-4897-a7ed-67715f5e663e