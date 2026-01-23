Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market To Increase By USD 470 Billion Through 2031, Driven By Health Trends And Product Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-alcoholic Beverages - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-alcoholic beverages market is projected to expand from USD 1.22 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.29 trillion in 2026, reaching USD 1.69 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is spurred by increasing health awareness, regulatory support for natural ingredients, and innovation in beverage segments.

The fastest-growing segments include energy drinks and plant-based alternatives, appealing to consumers seeking functional health benefits. Traditional carbonated beverages are also evolving with premium, smaller packages to match shifting preferences. North America remains a leader with substantial market share, thanks to mature consumer markets and high disposable incomes.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends and Insights

Functional and Fortified Beverages Surge

Functional beverages have entered the mainstream, driven by demand for health benefits like immunity and cognitive enhancements. The Asia-Pacific region leads this shift, with initiatives like Thailand's sugar-tax encouraging low-sugar alternatives. Brands are incorporating electrolytes, probiotics, and adaptogens into waters and teas. The FDA's guidance on plant-based milk labeling supports innovation in nutrient-rich alternatives.

Flavor and Ingredient Innovation

Flavor development is essential for differentiation. The FDA's upcoming bans and approvals are driving reformulations and opportunities for natural ingredient use. European companies are using botanical and hybrid fruit profiles to create premium appeal. Emerging markets like carbonated soft drinks and iced teas depend on flavor and ingredient innovation for continued relevance.

Regulatory Challenges on Sugar and Chemical Ingredients

Regulatory measures such as sugar taxation in Saudi Arabia and UAE are influencing product formulations. New scrutiny on preservatives and additives requires businesses to align health-oriented positioning with consumer tastes, often at a higher cost. Companies are focusing on natural sweeteners and functional ingredients to overcome these challenges.

Additional Market Drivers and Constraints:

Social media influence and celebrity endorsements

Growing fitness culture

Higher production costs for premium beverages

Segment Analysis

In 2025, carbonated soft drinks held a 33.10% market share, yet face challenges due to the shift towards healthier alternatives. Energy drinks maintain growth through bold flavors and functional benefits. Juices are less popular because of sugar concerns, while bottled water sees premiumization and functional enhancements.

Plant-based milk is gaining momentum, forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% through 2031, driven by lactose intolerance and sustainability awareness. Anticipated FDA guidance may boost innovation confidence. Ready-to-drink tea and coffee are on the rise, propelled by younger consumers seeking convenience and energy.

PET and glass bottles led the packaging market with a 71.55% share in 2025, favored for recyclability and appeal. Aluminum cans grow steadily, especially in energy drinks, aligning with sustainability goals. Tetra pak shows rapid growth due to its sustainable credentials, offering ambient storage benefits.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for 26.20% of the market, driven by high expenditure and a preference for functional and plant-based products. Asia-Pacific drives the fastest growth with urbanization and income increases shifting preferences to branded ready-to-drink alternatives. Europe focuses on sustainability and sugar reduction, while South America faces varied dynamics with inflation affecting preferences.

Companies Covered in This Report:

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Danone S.A.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Red Bull GmbH

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd.

AriZona Beverages USA

Carlsberg Group

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

National Beverage Corp.

Asahi Group Holdings

Heineken N.V.

Lyre's Spirit Co.

Hint Inc.

Talking Rain Beverage Co.

Celsius Holdings Inc.

Oatly Group AB

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmpydk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.