Global Jeans Market Set to Reach USD 140.35 Billion by 2031 with a Focus on Sustainability

The global jeans market is experiencing robust growth, valued at USD 98.63 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 140.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.06%. The rise of premium denim and innovative fabrics, along with direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, are key drivers in this expansion. As brands like Levi Strauss & Co. report increased sales, the enduring appeal of denim remains strong. However, sustainability trends are reshaping the market landscape, with companies adopting eco-friendly dyeing and materials.

Digital commerce is revolutionizing the industry, with advanced fit technologies reducing return rates and broadening market reach. In response to the 120% U.S. tariff on Chinese jeans, manufacturers are diversifying production to regions like Mexico, Turkey, and Egypt, coupled with heightened investment in automation.

Global Jeans Market Trends and Insights

Denim is increasingly favored for its versatility, transitioning from casual to semi-formal wear. The pandemic has accelerated a shift towards an "elevated casual" dress code, boosting demand for premium denim. Gen Z emphasizes innovation and sustainability, while millennials seek quality and value. The denim color palette has expanded beyond indigo to include earthy tones, influenced by social media-driven trends. Vietnam has emerged as a leading denim importer, with imports exceeding USD 320 million.

Preference for Premium and Branded Denim

Consumers continue to invest in premium denim, appreciating its durability and status. The USD 200-400 price range is thriving, bolstered by sustainability narratives. Heritage brands highlight craftsmanship, while new entrants focus on innovation and ethics. Direct-to-consumer models enhance margins and offer personalized shopping experiences. Collaborations with luxury brands elevate denim's fashion status. Cotton-based denim is in high demand for its durability and adaptability.

Competition from Alternative Apparel

With the rise of athleisure, denim faces competition from athletic wear known for technical advantages. The normalization of remote work has decreased the demand for structured denim, with consumers opting for versatile garments like joggers. Fast fashion offers affordable denim alternatives, pressuring established brands to innovate.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Technological Advancements in Fabric and Finishes

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Innovations

High Production Costs

Segment Analysis

In 2025, regular fit jeans commanded a 22.05% market share, with slim fits growing at a 7.55% CAGR through 2031. Skinny jeans are declining as trends favor relaxed silhouettes, while bootcut and flared styles are resurging. Brands are expanding size ranges and fit styles without inflating inventory costs. New technologies like 3D scanning enhance customer satisfaction and reduce returns. Hybrid fits blending comfort and style are gaining popularity. Men's denim holds a 45.05% market share, though women's denim is rapidly growing at a 7.92% CAGR, driven by fashion innovation and expanded occasion-wear

Geography Analysis

North America leads with 32.35% of global revenue in 2025, driven by adoption of DTC strategies and personalization technologies. Sustainability efforts and tariff challenges are shaping supply chain strategies, with sourcing shifting towards Mexico and the Caribbean. Asia-Pacific is the growth leader, targeting 7.45% CAGR through 2031, driven by urbanization and increasing middle-class demographics. Europe faces eco-regulatory pressures but maintains a premium market stance, while South America, the Middle East, and Africa show long-term potential despite current challenges.

Key Companies Profiled

Levi Strauss & Co.

Kontoor Brands Inc.

PVH Corp.

Gap Inc.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Inditex (Zara)

Diesel S.p.A.

American Eagle Outfitters

Fast Retailing Co. (Uniqlo)

G-Star RAW

AG Adriano Goldschmied

Mavi Jeans

Nudie Jeans

OTB Group (Replay)

Iconix Brand Group

Marks & Spencer Group PLC

TowerBrook Capital Partners (True Religion)

Big John Co.

Pepe Jeans London

VF Corp. (Timberland, The North Face)

