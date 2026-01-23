Ktech’s 16KW Kayis Off-Grid Inverter with iHEMS: Tailored for Latin America’s Demands





WUXI, China, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As off-grid solar adoption booms across Latin America—driven by government-led rural electrification initiatives, frequent grid outages that disrupt daily life, and the steady expansion of small-scale commercial solar projects in agriculture, local workshops, and family-run businesses—demand for high-power, intelligent, and durable energy solutions has never been higher. Ktech directly addresses this pressing need with its 16KW Kayis off-grid inverter integrated with iHEMS (Intelligent Home Energy Management System), expertly engineered to deliver smart, efficient power that seamlessly adapts to diverse energy needs.

The Kayis core model boasts an impressive single-unit maximum power output of 16KW, paired with robust continuous output, effortlessly powering heavy-duty motors, industrial compressors, full suites of household appliances, and small commercial setups. It also features ultra-high conversion efficiency, reaching up to 98%, which minimizes energy loss during the conversion process and maximizes the utilization of solar energy. Additionally, the Kayis inverter’s compact and lightweight design facilitates easy transportation and installation, reducing labor and logistical costs for installers and end-users alike.

At the heart of the system, iHEMS revolutionizes energy management for the 16KW Kayis inverter: adaptive MPPT tracking maximizes solar harvest even in variable sunlight conditions common to the region, dynamic load prioritization intelligently safeguards critical devices during low battery periods, and seamless compatibility with both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries offers exceptional flexibility for diverse user needs, from small family households to bustling medium-sized agribusinesses.

The 16KW Kayis system also supports real-time monitoring and control via a 4.3-inch intuitive interface, allowing users to track energy flow, check battery status, and adjust settings remotely. Enhanced safety features of the Kayis inverter include UL 1699B-compliant AFCI and NEC 690.12-aligned Rapid Shutdown, specifically addressing wiring hazards in Latin America’s mixed-age electrical networks with outdated and inconsistent wiring infrastructure.

Moreover, the 16KW Kayis inverter is equipped with overload and short-circuit protection, ensuring the safety of both the equipment and users in various operating scenarios. Backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty covering repairs and replacements, the 16KW Kayis inverter alleviates long-term maintenance concerns.

The 16KW Kayis inverter with iHEMS combines high performance, intelligent efficiency, and rugged durability—emerging as a top choice for installers seeking reliable, long-term energy solutions.

Ktech Energy Co., Ltd

Email: info@ktechsolar.com

Contact person: Qiran Wang

Website:

www.ktechsolar.com

www.ktechsolar.com/es/

www.ktechsolar.com/pt/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f55d47b-92b5-43f3-8150-0aec9ff51c87