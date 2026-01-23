China Online Travel Market to Reach USD 244.14 Billion by 2031, Driven by 15.08% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Online Travel - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China online travel market, valued at USD 105.12 billion in 2025, is projected to grow from USD 120.98 billion in 2026 to USD 244.14 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.08% during 2026-2031. This rapid growth is driven by rising digital literacy, a shift to mobile commerce, and supportive tourism policies. In Tier-3 to Tier-5 cities, first-time travelers are increasingly using super-apps, further propelling the market. Online travel agencies (OTAs) are strengthening their position with AI-driven personalization, dynamic pricing, and lifestyle bundles to enhance user engagement. Relaxed visa regimes and increased airlift boost outbound demand, while domestic tourism benefits from high-speed rail and government-backed destination upgrades.

Trends and Insights

High Internet and Smartphone Penetration: With over 1.7 billion smartphone subscriptions and widespread 5G, booking barriers are minimized, especially in smaller cities. Mobile wallets like Alipay and WeChat Pay allow quick transactions. Younger consumers are converting this convenience into impromptu trips, with platforms using clickstream data for real-time recommendations. The result is a cycle of increased access, enhanced personalization, and streamlined payment processes.

Government Support for Domestic Tourism: Beijing's three-year plan for cultural tourism establishes China Tourism Day and links tax concessions to travel coupons to stimulate local tourism. Provincial governments support this with heritage festivals and transport subsidies, improving mid-week occupancy rates. These efforts drive investment into cloud-based systems and data analytics, enhancing online platform traffic.

Regulatory Environment: New regulations on cross-border data flow necessitate security measures, affecting smaller OTAs while larger players adjust with compliance and privacy-focused AI models. This regulatory clarity drives market consolidation rather than shrinkage.

Market Segmentation

Accommodation booking, comprising 42.14% of the market in 2025, is funded by deep commission pools used for loyalty campaigns. AI helps tailor offerings based on reviews and pricing. Preference for holiday packages, with a 16.61% CAGR, is strong among Tier-3 city travelers for their inclusive itineraries. New trends include alternative accommodations like homestays and glamping, with OTAs integrating user-generated content to drive bookings. Leisure travel dominated 75.10% of the market in 2025, supported by social media and flash sales, while business travel sees growth with digital management tools enhancing compliance and efficiency.

Companies Featured:

Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd.

Huazhu Group Ltd.

BTG Homeinns Hotels Group Co., Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd.

Dossen International Group

Dongcheng International Hotel Group

Plateno Group

Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jin Mao Hotel Investments & Mgmt

Marriott International Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Accor SA

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Shangri-La Asia Ltd.

MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Sunac Culture & Tourism Group

Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd.*

