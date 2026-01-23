Saudi Arabia ICT Market Report 2026 Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, and Growth Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the Saudi ICT market by type (Hardware, Software, IT Services, Telecommunication Services), enterprise size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), industry vertical (BFSI, Government, Oil & Gas, etc.), and deployment model (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid). Market forecasts are in USD.

The Saudi Arabia ICT market is projected to experience significant growth from USD 65.45 billion in 2026 to USD 101.3 billion by 2031, driven by a CAGR of 9.13% during this period. This robust expansion is fueled by Vision 2030's digital initiatives, sovereign-cloud regulations, and substantial hyperscale investments.

The ongoing rollout of 5G networks and the country's public-sector e-government projects, alongside mega-projects like NEOM, ensure sustained demand. A surge in data-center capacity supports nearly half of enterprise workloads, as CST enforces data-residency rules with penalties of up to SAR 25 million for non-compliance. Although talent shortages and local-content rules present hurdles, comprehensive upskilling programs and managed-service outsourcing help mitigate these challenges. Increasing competition among hyperscalers, telecom incumbents, and AI start-ups is reshaping revenue pools across the market.

Saudi Arabia ICT Market Trends and Insights

Vision 2030 Public-Sector Digitization Programs

Saudi Arabia's ascent to 4th in the UN Digital Services Index signifies swift progress in e-government, with the goal of 90% engagement with premium services by 2025. Platforms like blockchain-based identities and AI chatbots drive consistent demand for software, sovereign cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. Regulatory interventions, such as unified charging-port rules effective in 2025, aim to optimize ICT spending while reducing e-waste. Alignment with these mandated standards affords vendors long-term contracts, enhancing interoperability and setting procurement norms in the Saudi ICT landscape.

5G Network Rollout and Subscriber Monetization

Leading telecom providers, stc Group, Mobily, and Zain KSA, have successfully launched nationwide 5G, unlocking premium consumer plans and private-network solutions for various industries. stc's brand value reached USD 16.1 billion in 2024 due to strong 5G monetization. Regulatory aspects like spectrum auctions, foreign-ownership caps, and infrastructure-sharing rules manage costs, while edge computing and slicing APIs propose new revenue streams. The telecom industry's revenue in Saudi Arabia is projected to rise to USD 22.22 billion by 2029, primarily driven by 5G-related services.

Shortage of Advanced ICT Talent and Saudization Gap

A persistent 20% talent gap in critical fields like security operations, AI engineering, and cloud architecture drives up project costs and timelines. Notably, wage inflows could reach USD 33.6 billion by 2030 as companies compete for talent. Saudization mandates require local headcounts, although only 18.6% of private-sector IT positions are filled by nationals, necessitating significant investment in training academies and managed services. The National Cybersecurity Authority mandates Saudi expertise for all critical infrastructure audits, though upskilling programs are progressing slowly.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints

Demand from mega-projects like NEOM

Rapid cloud and SaaS adoption among SMEs

Local-content and hosting rules affecting foreign cloud providers

Segment Analysis

Telecommunication services commanded 31.78% of the market share in 2025 amid strong 5G monetization efforts. IT Software is poised for growth with a 9.53% CAGR, bolstered by initiatives to train AI specialists and Vision 2030's objectives. The software sector's market size is expected to nearly double by 2030, driven by modernization demands and cybersecurity requirements.

Vodafone's recent initiatives to meet the 2025 USB-C port standard highlight industry adjustments to regulatory compliance, impacting firmware redesigns and SKU management. Meanwhile, network-equipment demand reflects 5G and metropolitan fiber advancement, with outsourced systems integration services fulfilling IT support obligations.

In 2025, large enterprises held 70.62% of the market share, but SMEs are expected to grow at a 10.58% CAGR up to 2031, narrowing the digital divide. Fiscal benefits, SaaS provisioning, and cloud-based solutions attract SMEs to the formal ICT ecosystem. Google's AI hub near Dammam plays a strategic role in tailoring services to the Arabic-speaking SME market.

Major firms like Saudi Aramco still drive significant investments in AI and data initiatives, favoring seasoned vendors meeting strict national security standards. Contrastingly, SMEs demand localized services, supporting the emergence of new start-ups catering to these specific needs. The dual-market dynamic balances between stable and growth-oriented client bases, fostering a diverse revenue stream for service providers.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.2 By End-user Enterprise Size

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.4 By Deployment Model



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Saudi Telecom Company (stc Group)

Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily)

Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)

Integrated Telecom Company (Salam)

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. (GO Telecom)

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Accenture plc

Skillsoft Corp. (Global Knowledge)

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS)

nybl Ltd.

Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

Oracle Systems Saudi Arabia Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huswma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.