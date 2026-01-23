India Road Freight Transport Market Report 2026-2031 - E-commerce Rise in Tier-3 and Tier-4 Cities Expands India's Road Freight Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Road Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India road freight transport market is projected to reach USD 167.51 billion by 2026, a notable increase from USD 153.9 billion in 2025, with further growth to USD 255.92 billion anticipated by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.84%. This growth underscores India's rank as the world's fastest-growing major economy, supported by a strong manufacturing resurgence, flourishing e-commerce, and strategic public-sector investments in infrastructure.

Significant infrastructure developments, such as the expansion of the 146,145 km national highway network, widespread FASTag tolling, and the rollout of Dedicated Freight Corridors, are optimizing transit times and enhancing truck utilization. The rise in organized logistics is fueled by GST, e-way bills, and service-level agreements, prompting shippers to opt for technology-equipped providers.

India Road Freight Transport Market Trends and Insights:

E-commerce Fulfilment Boom Beyond Tier-1 and Tier-2 Cities: The penetration of online retail into tier-3 and tier-4 areas is boosting volumes in the market. India's e-commerce sector forecasts a 22% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by increased rural smartphone usage and UPI payments. New micro-fulfilment hubs are meeting fast delivery demands, encouraging LTL consolidation. Regional carriers capable of navigating border checks and regulatory frameworks stand to gain significant market share.

Infrastructure Push via Bharatmala and Gati Shakti Corridors: The Bharatmala project and integrated planning under PM Gati Shakti are accelerating approvals and aligning multimodal transport corridors, enhancing average truck speeds by 15-20% on major routes. Multinational investments in port infrastructure highlight the confidence in inter-corridor performance improvements.

Driver Shortage and Ageing Workforce: Seasonal fleet idling due to driver shortages has decreased utilization, increasing line-haul rates. The younger workforce preference for predictable shifts is deepening the experience gap in long-haul trucking. Persistent wage inflation and uneven skills certification continue to impact market capacity expansion.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:

Growing Adoption of Organized 3PL/4PL Models by MSMEs

Rapid Scaling of Digital Freight Marketplaces

Slow Adoption of Vehicle-Scrappage Policy

Segment Analysis

The link between domestic manufacturing and Production Linked Incentive schemes is pivotal, with outbound tonnage projected to exceed USD 54.2 billion by 2031. The sector's consistent growth reflects a 10.05% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. The wholesale and retail trade sector maintains a robust presence at 30.21%, driven by the FMCG and consumer durables markets. The gradual decline in agriculture's share is offset by improvements in cold-chain logistics.

The market is anticipated to shift towards cross-border operations, with paperless customs and IMEC's pipeline facilitating multimodal savings, particularly on the India-Bangladesh corridor. Technological advancements in customs processes are expected to significantly reduce export delays.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity 4.3 GDP Growth by Economic Activity 4.4 Economic Performance and Profile 4.5 Transport and Storage Sector GDP 4.6 Logistics Performance 4.7 Length of Roads 4.8 Export Trends 4.9 Import Trends 4.10 Fuel Pricing Trends 4.11 Trucking Operational Costs 4.12 Trucking Fleet Size by Type 4.13 Major Truck Suppliers 4.14 Road Freight Tonnage Trends 4.15 Road Freight Pricing Trends 4.16 Modal Share 4.17 Inflation 4.18 Regulatory Framework 4.19 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis 4.20 Market Drivers 4.21 Market Restraints 4.22 Technology Innovations in the Market 4.23 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD) 5.1 End User Industry 5.2 Destination 5.3 Truckload Specification 5.4 Containerization 5.5 Distance 5.6 Goods Configuration 5.7 Temperature Control

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Key Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook 7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A.P. Moller-Maersk

Allcargo Logistics (including Gati Express)

CJ Darcl Logistics Limited

Delhivery Ltd.

DHL Group

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

GEODIS

Mahindra Logistics

Nippon Express Holdings

Transport Corporation of India (TCI)

V-Trans

Varuna Group

VRL Logistics Ltd.

Safexpress

Shree Tirupati Logistics

Xpressbees

Om Logistics Supply Chain

CKB Group

Glottis

SAR Logistics

