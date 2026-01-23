Indonesia Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 - Residential Construction Boom in Java & Bali Boosts Ceramic Tile Demand

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Ceramic Tiles - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia ceramic tiles market is projected to grow significantly, with its value expected to rise from USD 1.42 billion in 2026 to USD 1.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.63%. Key growth drivers include government policies such as subsidized gas pricing, high import duties on inexpensive imports, and the expansive 3 Million Houses program. The construction sector is also buoyed by steady GDP growth, urban migration, and increased renovation spending, particularly among middle-income households.

Manufacturers benefit from the durability of porcelain tiles, which is attractive to consumers. The digital marketplace is expanding their reach and helping mitigate high inter-island shipping costs. Compliance with SNI quality standards further boosts local producers by maintaining pricing power in premium markets.

The market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, construction type, distribution channel, and geography. Major companies in the sector include Arwana Citramulia Tbk, Mulia Keramik Indahraya, and several others. This report offers extensive insights and additional benefits, including access to market estimate sheets and analyst support.

Trends and Insights

Gas-price cap for ceramics

The Indonesian government's energy pricing policies are crucial, reducing kiln operating costs by approximately 30%, thus providing a cost advantage. This subsidy will continue through 2025, promoting operational expansion and modernizations. Despite pipeline limitations causing fuel availability issues, subsidized gas remains a pivotal support for local manufacturers.

Post-pandemic housing surge in Java & Bali

Java and Bali are experiencing a residential construction boom due to favorable mortgage rates and tax incentives. This resurgence supports new housing projects and renovations, driving demand for diverse tiling solutions. The trend is toward smart and sustainable building practices, encouraging manufacturers to offer innovative tiling products.

Challenges in gas supply

Industrial gas supply bottlenecks, including limited pipeline capacity and interruptions in firing cycles, pose significant operational challenges, affecting production and discouraging investment expansions.

Additional Market Insights

Duty increase on Chinese imports supports the local industry.

The "One Million Houses" program drives substantial demand in affordable housing.

The weakening rupiah elevates costs for imported raw materials.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, porcelain tiles comprised 46.58% of the market, favored in high-traffic locations such as malls and transit hubs. Projected growth is driven by commercial developments in cities like Jakarta and Surabaya. The market for mosaic tiles is also expanding rapidly as homeowners seek unique designs. Porcelain's eco-friendliness and ability to replicate natural materials enhance its market appeal.

Larger tile formats are gaining popularity for their ease of installation and modern aesthetics. Unglazed and anti-slip varieties are increasingly sought for industrial applications, while artisanal tiles maintain a niche in luxury markets. With flooring accounting for 61.48% of the market in 2025, there is significant interest in durable, low-maintenance options. Roofing tiles, aiding in cyclone resistance and energy efficiency, are also gaining traction.

Design innovations such as antibacterial glazes and weather-resistant materials are expanding application potential in health-sensitive and outdoor settings. The shift towards compliance with international resilience guidelines enhances the competitiveness of tile roofing.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Insights into the Latest Trends and Innovations

4.7 Insights on Recent Developments



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-User

5.4 By Construction Type

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.6 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Mulia Keramik Indahraya

Roman Ceramic International

Platinum Ceramics Industry

KIA Keramik Tbk

Granito (PT Citra Granito)

Diamond Keramik Indonesia

Indogress (PT Inti Keramik Sejahtera)

Indopenta Sakti Teguh

Sun Power Ceramics

Satyaraya Keramindo Indah (SRK)

Candra Jaya Surya

Royalboard Ceramics

Sandimas Intimitra

Terracotta Indonesia

Muliakeramik Industri Indah

Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk

Surya Toto Indonesia Tbk (Tile division)

Dekkson Ceramics

Madana Tiles Surabaya

