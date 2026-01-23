Laser Welding Machines: Global Market Insights and Expansion Outlook 2026-2031 by Technology, System Type, Application, Material Type, Geography

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Welding Machines - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser welding machines market is poised for substantial growth, expected to expand from USD 3.55 billion in 2025 to USD 5.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.08% over the 2026-2031 period. This growth is primarily fueled by increased capital expenditure in battery-pack assembly lines, widespread integration of Industry 4.0 robotic cells, and the availability of advanced handheld four-in-one fiber systems. A shift away from conventional fusion methods towards laser solutions also contributes to the market's progress, as manufacturers prioritize precision, reduced heat input, and automation.

Despite facing challenges like material cost inflation due to germanium and gallium restrictions, the market is seeing a surge in in-house laser source production among top players. The pent-up demand for green-wavelength platforms capable of welding copper further expands opportunities for premium vendors.

Global Market Trends

Growing Demand in EV Battery Welding

The rise in electric vehicle penetration increases the need for efficient laser sources. Tesla's use of infrared lasers demonstrates the efficiency of green-wavelength devices, which achieve significantly higher copper absorption rates, thus reducing defects and enhancing product quality. Automakers standardizing these technologies are expected to add 1.2 percentage points to market growth through the mid-decade.

Adoption of Handheld 4-in-1 Fiber Welders

Innovations such as IPG's LightWELD 2000 XR illustrate the market's expansion, offering SMEs a cost-effective alternative to traditional setups. These handheld fiber-welding devices, priced below USD 50,000, consolidate multiple functionalities, reducing the need for costly robotic installations and accelerating payback periods to under 18 months, especially with supportive leasing packages.

High Capital Expenditure Challenges

The higher costs of complete laser welding cells pose a challenge compared to MIG or TIG setups, particularly in price-sensitive geographies. Nonetheless, initiatives to ease financing burdens exist, although credit access discrepancies could slightly restrain growth in the short term.

Segment Insights

Fiber platforms, making up 43.68% of revenue in 2025, benefit from favorable cost-performance ratios despite raw-fiber cost deflation. Solid-state configurations, though pricier, cater to micro-electronics with high precision, leading to robust growth within the technology mix. Meanwhile, advancements in green-wavelength units with superior copper absorption rates present retrofit opportunities for existing stations, further enhancing market dynamics.

Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the market with 49.35% value share in 2025, outperforming other regions with a CAGR of 7.62% through 2031. Government subsidies and rising local production in China, Japan, and South Korea boost growth. In contrast, North America's robust aerospace and medical equipment sectors offer sustained premium pricing, although germanium supply risks may impact optics costs.

In Europe, regulatory incentives for low-heat-input processes stimulate market growth amid cost competition challenges. Scandinavian trials of handheld systems and Eastern European automotive plant innovations highlight regional developments.

