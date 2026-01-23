Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from a valuation of USD 2.53 billion in 2025 to USD 4.73 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 10.99%.

This sector encompasses various clinical assays and procedures, including specific IgE blood analysis, skin prick testing, and oral food challenges, which are specifically tailored to detect allergic sensitivities in infants and adolescents.

The primary force driving this market is the escalating global prevalence of pediatric allergic conditions, particularly asthma and food allergies, creating a critical need for early and precise detection to avert severe health consequences. Furthermore, shifting dietary habits and increasing environmental pollution are contributing to a higher incidence of atopic diseases, thereby intensifying the demand for effective diagnostic mechanisms. Data from the Food Allergy Research & Education patient registry in 2024 revealed that 46% of individuals with food allergies suffered from anaphylaxis, highlighting the urgent necessity for reliable diagnostic tools to address this mounting clinical burden.

Despite this growth trajectory, market expansion faces a substantial obstacle due to the high costs linked to advanced diagnostic instrumentation, which curtails accessibility in regions with limited resources. The significant financial outlay required for specialized testing platforms, combined with a scarcity of trained pediatric allergists in developing economies, impedes the widespread adoption of these vital healthcare solutions. These factors create a distinct barrier to global market penetration, restricting the availability of essential allergy diagnostics in areas where economic constraints prevail.

Market Drivers

The surging global incidence of pediatric allergic conditions acts as the main engine for the pediatric allergy diagnostics market, requiring strong testing frameworks to handle growing clinical caseloads. This increase is especially notable in respiratory conditions and food allergies, where early detection is vital to prevent chronic health issues and life-threatening anaphylactic events.

As prevalence rates rise, healthcare systems are focusing on accurate screening tools to distinguish between true allergies and sensitivities. According to the 'Allergy Facts and Figures' update released by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America in April 2025, approximately 4 million children in the United States, accounting for 5.8% of the pediatric population, have received a food allergy diagnosis. This demographic trend compels the market to broaden its diagnostic capabilities, ensuring timely and exact interventions for vulnerable pediatric groups.

Concurrently, the market is being transformed by the integration of automated laboratory solutions and advanced component-resolved diagnostic (CRD) technologies, which provide greater precision than traditional whole-allergen extracts. These innovations allow clinicians to pinpoint specific allergenic protein components, thereby minimizing false positives and facilitating targeted immunotherapy. For example, Revvity, Inc. announced in a May 2025 press release the launch of its IDS i20 platform, a fully automated system capable of processing 20 analytes across various diagnostic specialties, including allergy, to optimize laboratory workflows. This technological progression is bolstered by significant industry investment; Thermo Fisher Scientific reported in its 'Third Quarter 2025 Results' in October 2025 that revenue increased by 5% to $11.12 billion, underscoring the continued economic momentum that supports the broad deployment of these diagnostic instruments.

Market Challenges

The substantial expense linked to advanced diagnostic instrumentation serves as a formidable impediment to the growth of the global pediatric allergy diagnostics market. This financial load severely restricts the uptake of essential testing platforms in developing economies and resource-constrained regions where healthcare budgets are frequently limited. As a result, medical facilities in these locations often cannot afford the specialized equipment necessary for precise oral food challenges or specific IgE blood analysis. This lack of accessibility hinders the market from reaching extensive, high-population demographics that are increasingly prone to atopic diseases, thereby suppressing potential revenue streams and stalling global expansion.

The scarcity of accessible, high-quality diagnostics stemming from these workforce and financial limitations creates a significant deficit in market efficiency and patient care. When sophisticated tools are unavailable or unaffordable, healthcare providers are forced to depend on less accurate methods, resulting in suboptimal clinical outcomes that further discourage investment in the sector. According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, approximately 45% of allergy patients within the European Union were likely misdiagnosed in 2024, emphasizing the critical failure of the existing market infrastructure to effectively evaluate and reach patients due to these persistent barriers to access.

Market Trends

The incorporation of artificial intelligence into precision diagnosis is swiftly reshaping the Global Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market by optimizing workflow efficiency and standardizing clinical assessment interpretations. In contrast to traditional manual readings of skin prick tests, which are prone to inter-observer variability, emerging AI-driven algorithms facilitate the objective, automated analysis of wheal reactions, thereby improving diagnostic consistency among pediatric populations. This technological adoption directly resolves clinical bottlenecks by streamlining evaluation processes, enabling healthcare providers to handle larger patient volumes more effectively. As reported in the 'AI-Enhanced Allergy Diagnostics' article by the European Journal of Public Health in October 2024, clinical trials with approximately 300 patients showed that AI-supported diagnostics cut the time needed for allergists by an average of 40 minutes per patient, significantly alleviating workforce pressures in allergy clinics.

Concurrently, the market is undergoing a major technological transition toward in vitro diagnostic modalities intended to supersede high-risk in vivo procedures such as oral food challenges. Novel functional assays are being developed to replicate allergic reactions within a controlled laboratory setting, providing a safer option for diagnosing complex food sensitivities in children and infants without the danger of triggering anaphylaxis. These advanced in vitro techniques offer enhanced diagnostic performance relative to standard IgE testing by gauging actual cellular responses to specific allergens. For instance, the University of Bern announced in an October 2024 press release regarding the 'Hoxb8 mast cell activation test' that researchers had created a new in vitro diagnostic method achieving 95% diagnostic accuracy in pediatric peanut allergy cases, exceeding the reliability of traditional blood and skin tests.

Key Players Profiled in the Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market

bioMerieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

Minaris Medical America Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences PLC: Omega Diagnostics Ltd

R-Biopharm AESKU.GROUP GmbH & Co. KG

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

HYCOR Biomedical

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Allergen:

Food

Inhaled Drug

Other Allergens

Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Product:

Instruments

Services

Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Test:

In vivo Test

In vitro Test

Pediatric Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o86g72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment