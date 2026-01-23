Amaze Announces Expanded Partnership with Contend to Scale the Next Generation of Creator-Led Commerce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Contend, the creative studio behind innovative, high-impact brand launches for global audiences. The collaboration formalizes and elevates Contend’s existing role as a strategy advisor to Amaze, expanding the relationship into a fully integrated partnership focused on scaling creator-led commerce through immersive storytelling and integrated fulfillment.

Building on a successful advisory relationship, Amaze and Contend will now partner to shape Amaze’s brand campaigns and go-to-market strategies, ensuring how the platform is positioned and marketed delivers maximum value to creators. The expanded partnership brings together Contend’s proven ability to turn culture into measurable demand with Amaze’s global commerce platform. This will enable creators and brands to launch products that seamlessly connect content, community, and conversation. Contend has helped leading brands—including Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple TV+, and Ticketmaster—build audience-first formats that drive measurable business outcomes.

Throughout 2026, Amaze and Contend plan to roll out a slate of creator- and brand-led commerce launches across food, culture, entertainment, and lifestyle, anchored by larger platform activations.

What the Partnership Delivers

Through Amaze and Contend’s partnership, creators and brands gain access to:

End-to-end launch strategy and execution

Innovative video, live, and shoppable content formats

Creator-led auctions, timed drops, and livestream shopping

Immersive experiences, including AR activations and real-world unlocks

Global fulfillment and commerce operations powered by Amaze



“Our mission at Amaze is to help creators build real, durable businesses,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Contend has been a trusted advisor to Amaze and has consistently demonstrated an ability to turn storytelling into demand. Together, we’re building a scalable model that drives engagement and revenue at global scale.”

“At Contend, we believe content should be built with an endgame, starting with what people already care about and translating that attention into real action by expanding access to the things they love,” said Steven Amato, Founder and CEO of Contend. “Expanding our partnership with Amaze allows us to bring that philosophy to life at scale.”

Strategic and Investor Impact

For Amaze, the partnership strengthens how it brings its platform to market by deepening creator relationships, expanding brand partnerships, and driving gross merchandise value through clearer positioning, stronger demand, and more effective product launches. For Contend, it extends a proven storytelling and commerce model into an always-on platform environment designed for scale.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

About Contend:

Contend is a creative innovation studio specializing in cross-platform storytelling, format creation, and content-driven growth for brands, media companies, and creators. Contend helps partners turn culture into measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.contendco.com .



