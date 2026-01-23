Hydrogen Gas Market Report 2026: Global Shares Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Gas - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydrogen Gas Market is projected to grow from 113.86 million tons in 2025 to 117.99 million tons in 2026, reaching an estimated 140.9 million tons by 2031, with a 3.62% CAGR during 2026-2031. Factors such as cost-driven regional competitiveness, government subsidies, and decarbonization mandates significantly influence this market. Japan's initiative of USD 20 billion for nationwide infrastructure and the European Union's target of a 20% hydrogen blend in natural-gas grids by 2030 are among the pivotal policies accelerating this growth.

The strategic importance of production location and carbon intensity is leading producers to strategically position electrolysis or blue-hydrogen facilities. Emerging export hubs in the Middle East and Australia diversify trade dimensions, while the gradual introduction of fuel-cell vehicles is fostering demand and expanding refueling networks.

Demand for Low-Carbon Ammonia Production

The global maritime industry is moving towards decarbonization, boosting the demand for green ammonia as part of carbon-neutral solutions. The International Maritime Organization's 2050 net-zero objective is prompting producers like Yara and Engie to connect renewable power to fertilizer complexes, strengthening market positions in carbon-constrained scenarios.

Refinery Desulfurization Regulations

The 2020 IMO sulfur cap and regional fuel-quality standards increased refinery hydrogen offtake by approximately 15%. This steady demand is fostering blue-hydrogen investments near refineries, optimizing carbon-capture economics through shared utilities.

High Cost of Green/Blue H? Production

Despite its environmental advantages, green hydrogen remains costly, priced between USD 3 and 8 per kg, compared to gray hydrogen's USD 1-2 per kg. Blue hydrogen narrows this cost gap but still faces challenges such as carbon-capture costs and regulatory pressures.

Other key drivers and restraints include:

Government Incentives for Green H₂

Rising Fuel-Cell Vehicle Rollout

Expensive Storage and Transport Logistics

Segment Analysis

In 2025, pipeline networks captured 58.36% of the hydrogen gas market share. The European Hydrogen Backbone plans to expand to 28,000 km of pipelines, potentially reducing delivery costs by 30-50% compared to road transport.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific held 34.12% of the hydrogen gas market share in 2025. This is partly due to China's focus on carbon-neutrality and pilot hydrogen projects, Japan's extensive investment plans, and South Korea's inclusion of hydrogen in power and transport strategies.

Europe's focus on hydrogen for energy diversification under REPowerEU is encouraging significant electrolyzer and import-terminal investments. In North America, vast natural-gas reserves support blue-hydrogen economics, while ambitious programs elevate green hydrogen production. The Middle East and Africa lead with a 4.03% CAGR, propelled by strategic projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

