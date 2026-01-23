Coin-Operated Laundry Machines Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coin-Operated Laundry Machines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Coin-Operated Laundry Machines Market is projected to expand from USD 31.65 Billion in 2025 to USD 41.72 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.71%.

These commercial-grade washing and drying units, utilized in self-service laundromats, multi-housing complexes, and hospitality venues, rely on automated payment systems. Growth is largely fueled by rapid urbanization and an increasing population of renters lacking in-unit appliances due to space constraints, alongside steady demand from tourists and mobile workers. This strong demand is highlighted by the Coin Laundry Association's 2024 survey, where 60% of respondents noted an increase in business volume over the prior year. Despite this positive trajectory, the market faces significant hurdles due to rising operational costs, including water, energy, and commercial lease rates. These high fixed overheads squeeze profit margins, limiting operators' ability to upgrade or expand facilities, thereby serving as a primary barrier to sustained profitability and capital reinvestment.

Market Drivers

The market is being fundamentally reshaped by the adoption of smart, energy-efficient laundry technologies designed to lower utility costs and satisfy modern convenience demands. Operators are increasingly upgrading from traditional coin-only systems to hybrid payment models accepting credit cards and mobile apps, while installing machines that reduce water and electricity usage to safeguard margins against fluctuating utility rates. This modernization helps control costs and improves customer retention, with American Coin-Op's April 2025 survey noting that about 62% of respondents now provide multiple payment options.

Concurrent with these technological upgrades, the sector is seeing a surge in investments for franchises and startups, driven by the industry's historical stability and attractive returns. Strong financial performance, evidenced by a 26% average net profit margin reported by Planet Laundry in May 2025, is attracting entrepreneurs and institutional investors. This growth is global, exemplified by Alliance Laundry Systems' March 2025 projection that Japan's self-service sector will add roughly 1,000 new stores annually through 2030.

Market Challenges

Rising operational costs, particularly for water and energy utilities, represent a critical impediment to the growth of the Global Coin-Operated Laundry Machines Market. These increasing expenses directly erode profit margins, restricting the capital available for fleet modernization or facility upgrades. As fixed overheads absorb a greater share of revenue, operators find it difficult to expand services or implement the newer, efficient technologies needed to remain competitive and attract customers. Consequently, infrastructure development and capital investment are slowing, as the financial feasibility of opening or renovating locations diminishes. The Coin Laundry Association reported in 2024 that utility costs averaged 21% of gross revenue, a significant financial drain that forces many operators to prioritize immediate solvency over long-term expansion, thereby hindering the sector's overall growth trajectory despite continued consumer demand.

Market Trends

IoT integration for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance is altering operational strategies by moving from reactive repairs to proactive management. By using sensors to track machine health in real-time, operators can minimize downtime and labor costs, while also offering customers features like availability checks to boost engagement. The Laundry Boss noted in February 2025 that roughly 25% of laundromats now utilize remote reservation or notification apps, highlighting the use of IoT for better fleet management and convenience. Concurrently, hybrid laundromat and community hub models are emerging to diversify revenue beyond self-service coins. To offset high lease and utility costs, owners are shifting toward fully attended formats offering high-margin services like wash-dry-fold and retail amenities. American Coin-Op's April 2025 survey indicates that fully attended stores now comprise about 34% of the market, signaling a major structural pivot away from unattended models to facilitate these value-added operations.

