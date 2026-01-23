Home Fitness Equipment Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fitness Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Home Fitness Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 12.16 Billion in 2025 to USD 19.75 Billion by 2031, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.42 percent.

This sector encompasses physical training apparatuses intended for private residential use, ranging from cardiovascular machines such as treadmills and ellipticals to strength training implements like dumbbells and resistance bands. The market's growth is fundamentally underpinned by the rising incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases and a shifting consumer preference for time-efficient, convenient physical activity options that remove the need to commute to commercial gyms. These drivers represent a structural evolution in long-term health management rather than fleeting trends.

According to data from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, physical activity participation in the United States hit a record high of 80 percent in 2024, suggesting a favorable climate for personal fitness expenditure. Despite this upward momentum, a major obstacle hindering broader market expansion is the constraint of limited floor space in modern urban residences, which curtails the adoption of large, multi-functional equipment. Consequently, while the consumer appetite for fitness remains robust, spatial limitations in residential units impose a tangible restriction on the feasibility of comprehensive home gym setups.

Market Drivers

The rising global prevalence of obesity and chronic lifestyle-related conditions acts as a primary catalyst for the home fitness equipment market, necessitating the adoption of consistent physical exercise. As health consciousness increases, consumers are prioritizing home-based interventions to manage weight and enhance cardiovascular health, creating a substantial addressable market for manufacturers. For instance, the World Obesity Federation's 'World Obesity Atlas 2025' projects that the number of adults with obesity globally will reach 1.13 billion by 2030, emphasizing the critical need for accessible tools. Additionally, the Health & Fitness Association noted in 2025 that approximately 96 million Americans intended to focus on health and fitness for their New Year's resolutions, further proving the strong demand for effective wellness solutions.

Simultaneously, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the industry by converting traditional hardware into interactive, personalized training ecosystems. Smart fitness devices now utilize real-time analytics to deliver customized workout plans and immersive experiences that mimic the commercial gym environment, significantly boosting user engagement and retention. This trend is evident in corporate performance; Technogym S.p.A. reported in March 2025 that its consumer segment saw an 11.3 percent revenue increase, contributing to a record total revenue of €901 million for FY 2024, driven by the widespread adoption of its AI-connected smart equipment.

Market Challenges

Restricted living space in contemporary urban housing presents a significant structural barrier that effectively curbs the growth of the Global Home Fitness Equipment Market. As urban living trends increasingly favor compact environments, the physical footprint required for premium cardiovascular machines and multi-station strength equipment becomes prohibitive for a large portion of the potential customer base. This spatial incompatibility forces individuals to limit their purchases to smaller, lower-value accessories or to forgo home equipment entirely, thereby establishing a definitive ceiling on the market's revenue potential regarding high-end hardware sales.

This physical limitation compels a considerable segment of consumers to return to commercial facilities, where equipment variety is not restricted by residential room dimensions. The recent performance of the commercial sector validates this shift, serving as a direct substitute for home-based training. As reported in the Health & Fitness Association's 2025 Global Report, the global fitness industry's revenue grew by an average of 8 percent between 2023 and 2024. This strong growth in the commercial realm highlights that for many urban residents, the lack of adequate home floor space renders the private gym concept impractical, directly impeding the potential expansion of the home equipment market.

Market Trends

The emergence of Recovery and Holistic Wellness-Focused Equipment marks a crucial expansion in the market, extending beyond active training gear to include technologies for regeneration and injury prevention. As consumers increasingly regard post-workout recovery as vital for longevity and performance, there is surging demand for home-use modalities such as percussive therapy, pneumatic compression, and thermal regulation devices, which were previously limited to clinical settings. This shift is attracting significant value to the sector; for example, the Orange County Business Journal reported in September 2025 that Hyperice, a specialized recovery tech firm, reached a valuation of $850 million in 2024, reflecting the category's transition from a niche athletic segment to a mainstream consumer staple.

Concurrently, the shift toward Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Equipment Manufacturing is fundamentally altering production processes as brands respond to environmental regulations and ethical consumer preferences. Manufacturers are moving away from linear disposal models by incorporating recycled materials into hardware construction and establishing effective refurbishment programs that extend product lifecycles. This dedication to circularity is becoming a standard operational metric for leading industry players. Notably, Technogym S.p.A. reported in its May 2025 '2024 ESG Report' that 50 percent of its in-scope products are now refurbished, a strategy that significantly lowers industrial waste and confirms the commercial viability of the circular economy within the high-end fitness sector.

Key Players Profiled in the Home Fitness Equipment Market:

Anta International Limited

Nautilus Inc.

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

Anytime Leisure Limited

Dyaco International Inc.

Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Core Health & Fitness, LLC

Technogym SPA

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Home Fitness Equipment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Home Fitness Equipment Market, by Type:

Treadmills

Elliptical Machines

Stationary Cycles

Rowing Machines

Others

Home Fitness Equipment Market, by Category:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Home Fitness Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Home Fitness Equipment Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $19.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

