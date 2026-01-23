Recreational Boats Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Boats Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Recreational Boats Market is projected to expand from USD 20.10 Billion in 2025 to USD 27.21 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 5.18%.

Defined as vessels designed primarily for leisure pursuits like watersports, fishing, and cruising rather than military or commercial use, the sector is fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals who value marine tourism and outdoor living. Additionally, sustained demand for both ownership and charter services is bolstered by continuous improvements in coastal infrastructure and marina accessibility, independent of specific technological trends.

However, the industry contends with substantial headwinds stemming from economic volatility and high interest rates, which limit discretionary consumer spending. This financial strain has triggered a contraction in demand across key segments, causing buyers to postpone the acquisition of luxury assets. As reported by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, new powerboat retail unit sales in North America amounted to 231,576 units in 2024. This data illustrates the extent to which fiscal tightening and inflationary pressures currently act as significant obstacles to broader market growth.

Market Drivers

The expansion of boat sharing, rental, and subscription services is significantly widening market access by reducing the steep financial barriers linked to traditional vessel ownership. Amidst rising interest rates and economic instability affecting discretionary budgets, these "boating-as-a-service" models enable a broader demographic to engage in marine leisure without the long-term burdens of insurance, storage, and maintenance. This structural shift supports ongoing operational activity even when new hull sales struggle, effectively separating participation levels from retail volume. For instance, Brunswick Corporation reported in January 2025 that its Freedom Boat Club division exceeded 600,000 member trips globally in 2024, demonstrating strong demand for flexible boating solutions.

Concurrently, a growing consumer preference for experiential and outdoor lifestyles continues to support industry revenue, as enthusiasts favor usage and aftermarket spending over deferrable asset purchases. This trend ensures that the economic ecosystem surrounding marine activities - encompassing tourism, outfitting, and services - remains resilient even if new boat acquisition rates fluctuate. Evidence of this sustained engagement is found in data from the National Marine Manufacturers Association, released in September 2025, which indicated that total U.S. recreational marine retail expenditures reached $55.6 billion in 2024. Furthermore, major companies maintain substantial scale despite market corrections; Groupe Beneteau reported full-year 2024 revenues of €1.034 billion in March 2025, reflecting persistent global demand for diverse marine products.

Market Challenges

The central impediment to the Global Recreational Boats Market is the combination of persistent economic volatility and elevated interest rates. Because recreational vessels are major discretionary investments, potential buyers are extremely sensitive to borrowing costs. Higher interest rates significantly increase the total cost of ownership, impacting both the initial financing of the purchase and the ongoing serviceability of loans. As a result, prospective entrants frequently delay acquisition decisions, choosing to preserve liquidity rather than committing to depreciating luxury assets during times of fiscal uncertainty.

This financial climate directly hinders market fluidity and depresses overall transaction values. While inflation raises the prices of new hulls and propulsion systems, tighter credit standards simultaneously restrict the number of eligible buyers. This dynamic leads to a measurable decrease in capital flow within the sector, affecting the wider ecosystem of marine spending beyond just unit sales. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, total recreational marine expenditures in the United States fell to $55.6 billion in 2024. This decline in aggregate spending highlights how economic headwinds limit the industry's growth potential by dampening the consumer confidence necessary for high-value leisure commitments.

Market Trends

The integration of IoT and smart boat connected ecosystems is fundamentally transforming the user experience by combining marine electronics with digital control and remote connectivity. Manufacturers are increasingly standardizing multifunction displays that act as central command hubs, enabling operators to monitor navigation, engine diagnostics, and onboard systems in real-time while integrating with mobile apps for off-vessel management. This demand for advanced digital solutions is evident in the financial results of key suppliers benefiting from both retrofitting and new equipment cycles. For example, Trade Only Today reported in February 2025 that Garmin's marine segment achieved record revenues of $1.07 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, marking a 17% year-over-year increase driven by broad category growth.

Simultaneously, the adoption of electric and hybrid marine propulsion is accelerating as the industry addresses tightening environmental regulations and consumer desires for sustainable, quieter boating options. Leading propulsion manufacturers are diversifying their product lines to include hybrid systems and high-voltage electric outboards, providing viable alternatives to internal combustion engines for applications like day cruisers and tenders. This shift toward electrification expands product offerings while supporting broader corporate decarbonization objectives. In its May 2025 Sustainability Report, Brunswick Corporation highlighted the commercial expansion of its Avator electric outboard series to include the 75e and 110e models, alongside a reported 12% reduction in operational Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Recreational Boats Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Recreational Boats Market, by Boat Type:

Yachts

Sailboats

Personal Watercrafts

Inflatables

Others

Recreational Boats Market, by Power:

Engine Powered

Man Powered

Sail Propelled

Recreational Boats Market, by Power Range:

Upto 100kW

100-200 kW

Above 200kW

Recreational Boats Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

