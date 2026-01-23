Electric Kick Scooter Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market is projected to expand from USD 3.23 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.17 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.35%.

Defined as personal mobility devices equipped with a standing deck, handlebars, and an electric motor, these scooters are engineered primarily for short-distance urban commuting. The industry's growth is driven by the growing need for efficient first-and-last-mile connectivity in congested cities, alongside strong government initiatives aimed at lowering carbon emissions through sustainable transport. These pivotal changes in environmental policy and urban planning offer structural backing for long-term adoption, distinguishing the sector from temporary consumer trends.

According to Micro-Mobility for Europe, users completed more than 312 million shared e-scooter trips within the organization's coverage area, spanning the EU27 and the UK, in 2024. Despite this substantial usage volume, the market faces significant hurdles due to the implementation of inconsistent regulatory frameworks and prevailing safety concerns. These issues have prompted certain metropolitan authorities to enforce strict fleet limits or operational bans, which consequently restrict service availability and impede broader market expansion.

Market Drivers:

The growth of shared micro-mobility and rental infrastructure serves as a major catalyst for the market, fundamentally transitioning urban transit from private vehicle ownership to accessible service-based models. Cities are increasingly incorporating dockless scooter networks into public transportation systems to bridge last-mile connectivity gaps, thereby normalizing their use among daily commuters rather than limiting them to tourism. To accommodate this rising demand, leading providers are aggressively increasing their on-street assets to guarantee reliability; for instance, Lime reported in its 'Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights' in February 2025 that it expanded its average operational fleet by nearly 20% to exceed 270,000 vehicles globally. This increase in fleet density has fueled mass adoption, evidenced by Zag Daily reporting in 2025 that the merged operator TIER-Dott achieved 100 million rides across its network in the previous year.

Concurrently, the rising demand for environmentally friendly last-mile solutions is propelling market momentum as municipal climate targets align with consumer sustainability preferences. As urban centers struggle with vehicular pollution, electric kick scooters provide a decarbonized alternative that attracts environmentally conscious users and regulators aiming to reduce city-wide emissions. Industry leaders are quantifying this environmental value to secure long-term permits; according to Voi Technology's '2024 Sustainability Report' released in September 2025, the operator reduced its greenhouse gas emission intensity per kilometer by 77% compared to 2019 levels through improved vehicle longevity and circular supply chain practices. By proving these tangible ecological benefits, the market obtains necessary regulatory backing and the social license to operate in space-constrained cities.

Market Challenges:

Inconsistent regulatory frameworks and enduring safety concerns present a significant obstacle to the expansion of the global electric kick scooter market. When municipal authorities view these devices as hazardous or disruptive to public order, they frequently react with abrupt operational bans or strict fleet limitations. This regulatory instability fosters a high-risk climate that deters long-term capital investment and complicates market entry strategies, as operators constantly risk having their assets stranded or prohibited. Consequently, the absence of unified policy standards across various jurisdictions leads to a fragmented landscape that hinders economies of scale and restricts the potential for seamless urban connectivity.

Although operators are actively upgrading vehicle standards to alleviate these risks, regulatory friction remains a major constraint on service availability. According to Micro-Mobility for Europe, the injury risk linked to shared e-scooters declined by 7.9% per million kilometers in 2024 compared to the prior year. Despite this statistical proof of enhanced safety, the persistent enforcement of restrictive ordinances grounded in perceived danger directly curbs the deployable fleet size in major metropolitan areas, thereby hindering the overall revenue growth of the market.

Market Trends:

The integration of Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) is fundamentally transforming the market by shifting safety mechanisms from reactive physical measures to proactive, intelligence-driven interventions. Operators are increasingly incorporating computer vision and edge computing directly into vehicles to identify sidewalk riding, tandem usage, and erratic behavior in real-time, utilizing data to enforce compliance without dependence on often inaccurate GPS signals. This technological advancement enables companies to obtain competitive city permits by proving their capacity to autonomously mitigate risks before incidents happen; according to Voi Technology's '3rd Safety Report' in March 2025, the operator used these advancements to lower its accident risk to 3.9 moderate injuries per million kilometers ridden in 2024, confirming the effectiveness of on-vehicle automated systems.

Simultaneously, the rise of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and swappable systems is revolutionizing operational efficiency by separating vehicle availability from charging logistics. By leveraging interoperable battery networks, operators can instantly swap depleted units on the street instead of transporting entire scooters to central warehouses for recharging, a transition that significantly reduces overhead costs and maximizes fleet uptime. This model is rapidly maturing from a logistical convenience into a distinct revenue generator as infrastructure providers expand their energy ecosystems; according to Gogoro's 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results' in February 2025, the company generated $137.9 million in battery swapping service revenue during fiscal year 2024, highlighting the substantial economic scalability of decentralized energy networks.

