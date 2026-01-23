$3.83 Bn Men's Swimwear Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Men's Swimwear Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Men's Swimwear Market is projected to expand from USD 2.74 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.83 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 5.74%

This sector encompasses clothing specifically crafted for water-based activities, ranging from board shorts and swim trunks to briefs and jammers intended for leisure and athletic use. Growth is largely driven by heightened global health awareness and growing engagement in water sports, which fuels the need for frequent apparel replacement and boosts sales volume. Data from the National Sporting Goods Association indicates that in 2024, participation in individual sports involving swimming rose by 7.4 percent, demonstrating a strong consumer trend toward aquatic fitness that bolsters industry earnings.

Conversely, market growth faces a substantial hurdle due to unpredictable price shifts in raw materials for synthetic fibers like nylon and polyester. These unstable costs disrupt pricing strategies and squeeze manufacturer profit margins, potentially diminishing consumer purchasing power in price-sensitive areas and limiting the market's overall expansion.

Market Drivers

The resurgence of international beach tourism and leisure travel acts as a major engine for revenue growth in the global men's swimwear industry. With travel restrictions lifted and consumer confidence restored, there is renewed demand for resort wear and board shorts bought specifically for vacations. This link between travel volume and apparel sales is vital, as trip planning often prompts the purchase of new water attire. According to the UN Tourism 'World Tourism Barometer' from May 2024, international arrivals hit 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2024, indicating a near-total recovery that creates retail opportunities for vacation gear. This revival is evident in wider retail results; Dick's Sporting Goods reported a 5.3 percent rise in comparable sales during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting strong consumer spending on active and outdoor lifestyles that benefits the swimwear category.

Simultaneously, the rising consumer appetite for sustainable and eco-friendly swimwear is transforming product creation and manufacturing norms. Today's buyers are increasingly examining the environmental impact of their goods, compelling brands to swap virgin synthetics for recycled materials made from ocean plastics and post-consumer waste. This shift is crucial for the sector to lower its ecological footprint, especially given the prevalence of synthetic fibers in swimwear. The need for this transition is highlighted by raw material consumption data; the Textile Exchange's 'Materials Market Report 2024' noted that virgin fossil-based synthetic fiber production climbed to 75 million tonnes in 2023. As a result, manufacturers are rapidly incorporating recycled polyesters and nylons to distinguish their products and meet the expectations of eco-minded consumers, thereby enhancing market value through premium sustainable collections.

Market Challenges

The unpredictability of raw material costs for synthetic fibers, particularly nylon and polyester, serves as a major obstacle to the Global Men's Swimwear Market's growth. Since these petroleum-derived inputs are crucial for producing durable and stretchy swimwear, their erratic price fluctuations directly disrupt production budgets. Manufacturers struggle to sustain steady profit margins, facing the choice of absorbing higher costs or passing them to retailers and shoppers. This financial strain diminishes purchasing power in price-conscious markets and deters brands from expanding operations, creating a bottleneck that hinders wider market saturation.

This pricing instability fundamentally undermines the industry's potential for growth by restricting producers' ability to compete on cost and volume. According to the International Textile Manufacturers Federation, in November 2024, 25 percent of textile producers worldwide identified elevated raw material prices as a significant concern affecting their business. This statistic highlights the widespread gravity of the problem across the supply chain. For swimwear companies, these ongoing cost pressures limit the funds available for market entry and inventory growth, directly obstructing the sector's overall revenue progress.

Market Trends

The rise of multifunctional swim-to-street hybrid apparel is significantly changing consumer shopping habits by favoring garment versatility over traditional, single-purpose swimwear. This trend is characterized by the broad acceptance of "amphibious" shorts featuring quick-drying, four-way stretch fabrics with the look of casual streetwear, enabling users to move from water activities to social environments without changing clothes. This focus on utility is driving revenue for brands that effectively blend activewear with swimwear, often surpassing competitors who depend on seasonal vacation sales. For example, Inside Fashion Live's December 2024 report on Vuori noted that the performance brand achieved a 23 percent sales surge, far exceeding the market's projected 4.3 percent growth, largely due to the success of its versatile hybrid products.

At the same time, the incorporation of UV-protective and chlorine-resistant performance textiles is emerging as a key differentiator as male consumers become more aware of skin health. Manufacturers are embedding advanced UPF filtration technologies into fabrics to block harmful ultraviolet rays, while using durable fibers that resist damage from pool chemicals and salt. This emphasis on functional health protection is generating significant sales for heritage outdoor brands that prioritize technical fabrication over pure fashion. As reported by Fibre2Fashion in February 2025 regarding Columbia Sportswear Company's fourth-quarter performance, the brand - which widely uses its Omni-Shade sun-deflecting technology in water apparel - saw sales rise by 6 percent to $945 million, highlighting the strong market value of protective performance gear.

