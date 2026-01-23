$120+ Bn Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market is anticipated to surge from USD 40.52 Billion in 2025 to USD 120.27 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 19.88%.

These applications function as digital gateways that allow institutional and individual investors to execute trades and manage portfolios comprising assets like bonds, equities, and exchange-traded funds via mobile or web platforms. Key growth drivers include the global spread of high-speed internet and smartphone adoption, which have democratized capital market access. Additionally, the widespread decrease in brokerage fees and a rise in financial literacy have significantly reduced entry barriers, encouraging a shift toward self-directed wealth management.

Nevertheless, the market faces substantial challenges due to rising cybersecurity threats and the difficulty of complying with strict data protection laws across various regions. Since these platforms process sensitive financial information, failing to protect against fraud can ruin trust and lead to intense regulatory oversight. The critical need for robust security is underscored by the immense scale of user participation; the Investment Company Institute reported that in 2024, 56 percent of US households owned shares in mutual funds or US-registered investment companies, indicating the vast user base dependent on the integrity of these digital ecosystems.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for predictive analytics is a major driver of market progress, revolutionizing user engagement and trade execution. By utilizing these technologies, platforms can deliver hyper-personalized insights, automated rebalancing, and real-time risk assessments, increasing value for both expert and novice investors. This technological adoption is extensive; a January 2024 NVIDIA report on AI trends in financial services noted that 91 percent of financial companies are evaluating or using AI to boost innovation and efficiency. This allows platforms to offer institutional-level analytics to retail users, improving retention.

Concurrently, a significant rise in retail investor participation and global financial literacy is powering market growth. Intuitive interfaces and educational tools have democratized access, leading individuals to manage their own wealth through digital ecosystems. This shift is highlighted by major players; Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported in October 2024 that Assets Under Custody rose 76 percent year-over-year to $152.2 billion. Similarly, The Charles Schwab Corporation saw total client assets reach $9.85 trillion in October 2024, a 29 percent annual increase, demonstrating how individual enthusiasm supports broader market liquidity and health.

Market Challenges

The growing danger of cybersecurity threats and the intricacies of regulatory compliance pose a significant barrier to the growth of the global stock trading and investing applications market. Because these platforms aggregate sensitive financial data, they are primary targets for attackers, forcing companies to divert significant capital toward defense and compliance rather than product innovation. Moreover, navigating fragmented regulatory environments across different jurisdictions increases operational costs, limiting the ability of brokerages to scale rapidly into new regions or offer competitive fees.

This high-risk environment erodes the investor confidence required for widespread adoption. When users view a platform as vulnerable to data breaches or fraud, their hesitation to invest stifles user acquisition and transaction volumes. The financial impact is substantial; UK Finance reported that investment scam losses reached £144.4 million in 2024, reflecting the severe risks in the digital investment sector. These statistics emphasize the dangers of digital finance, creating a dual burden of fraud prevention and regulatory adherence that significantly slows market momentum.

Market Trends

A defining trend in the market is the consolidation of multi-asset trading, particularly the integration of cryptocurrencies with traditional equities to maximize user value and fee generation. Platforms are breaking down barriers between asset classes, enabling investors to manage volatile digital assets and stable securities within a single interface, which prevents capital flight to crypto-specific exchanges. This strategy is financially crucial as interest in digital assets returns. For example, Robinhood Markets, Inc. reported in April 2025 that transaction-based revenues jumped 77 percent year-over-year to $583 million, driven by a 100 percent rise in cryptocurrency revenue to $252 million, underscoring the importance of multi-asset capabilities.

Simultaneously, the market is seeing the democratization of access to pre-IPO and private markets, an area previously limited to institutional and ultra-wealthy investors. Trading apps are creating secondary marketplace infrastructure to provide liquidity for private shares, allowing individual investors to capture value during high-growth phases before public listings. This addresses the demand for alternative assets as public markets become more saturated. The pace of adoption is clear; Forge Global Holdings, Inc. announced in May 2025 that trading volume on their platform increased from $298.5 million to $692.4 million, a 132 percent rise quarter-over-quarter, validating the shift toward private equity in retail portfolios.

Key Players Profiled in the Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market

Bank of America Corporation

Morgan Stanley

FMR LLC

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Interactive Brokers LLC

eToro

Plus500

Zerodha Broking Limited

Angel One Limited

Report Scope

Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, by Financial Instruments:

Stocks

Cryptocurrencies

ETFs/Mutual Funds

Derivatives

Others

Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, by Platform:

Mobile

Web-based

Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, by Operating System:

iOS

Android

Others

Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, by End-user:

Retail

Institutional

Others

Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $120.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

