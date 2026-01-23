Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Trends and Growth Outlook (2026-2031) by Product Type, Component, Product Size, End-user Industry, Geography

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market is poised for growth, expanding from USD 12.79 billion in 2025 to USD 16.4 billion by 2031 at a 4.24% CAGR. This steady progression is a result of the ongoing modernization of manufacturing processes, driven by increased digitalization and security-focused reshoring efforts. The Asia-Pacific region leads in both scale and momentum, with China and India's subsidized capacity enhancements boosting demand for compact control units.

Global PLC Market Trends and Insights

As factories embrace Industry 4.0, there's an intensified need for advanced PLCs that act as integral local data hubs, facilitating machine and software interconnectivity. The adoption rate surged to 78% in Germany by 2024, indicating substantial momentum for PLC upgrades. Cost-lowering subsidies in China and India further stimulate automation among smaller enterprises, while companies like Audi demonstrate the efficacy of virtual PLC deployment, enhancing real-time optimization. Rising ISO 9001 requirements necessitate the overhaul of legacy systems with modern controllers that ensure data granularity and integration with enterprise platforms. Industry demand hinges on PLCs that incorporate edge analytics for better feedback mechanisms without compromising security.

IIoT and Cloud Integration Enabling Predictive Maintenance

PLCs equipped for edge analytics examine critical metrics locally and relay processed insights to cloud systems for comprehensive health monitoring. The Schneider Electric EcoStruxure model represents how on-premise logic merges with cloud capabilities to optimize operations. With 5G and digital twins, distributed PLC nodes now sustain real-time adjustments, reducing unexpected downtimes. Facilities like utilities and metal plants report enhanced operational efficiencies, affirming the value of these investments, notwithstanding ongoing cybersecurity concerns.

High Up-Front Capital Cost for Small Manufacturers

The cost range of USD 15,000-50,000 for PLC projects poses a challenge for micro-scale firms, especially when additional integration and training expenses are factored in. This often leads to over-specifying solutions due to risk mitigation efforts. Although financing and leasing options help, the cultural propensity for cautious investment persists. Emerging subscription models for virtual PLCs show promise but adoption remains inconsistent in areas with unreliable internet.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed include:

Increased demand for compact automation among SMEs

Transition to software-defined PLC workstations

Heightening cybersecurity threats to connected PLCs

Segment Analysis

In 2025, modular configurations held 41.56% of the PLC market share, offering expandable I/O and computational capabilities. The architecture supports enhancements without overhauling the entire system, ideal for mixed-model production lines. Soft PLCs are gradually becoming mainstream, anticipated to grow at a 7.22% CAGR, driven by advancements in hypervisors. While hardware and software combined accounted for 84.67% of the market in 2025, service revenues are expanding at a 7.76% CAGR as industries shift towards operational expenditure models. As integration complexity grows, the demand for professional consulting and engineering services increases, particularly those offering predictive maintenance packages and AI-driven diagnostics.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates with a projected revenue share of 35.10% in 2025, driven by robust manufacturing development post-pandemic and industrial initiatives in China and India. Japan's focus on Quality-4.0 and South Korea's emphasis on redundant PLC clusters underscore regional demand. Europe sees increasing demand for efficient energy management solutions, while North America prioritizes secure supply chains, driven by infrastructural investments. Opportunities lie in dynamically securing and expanding production capabilities across global manufacturing landscapes.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Component

5.3 By Product Size

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.5 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Delta Electronics Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Inovance Technology Co. Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68eo1o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.