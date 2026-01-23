Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virotherapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Oncolytic Virotherapy Market is projected to expand from USD 49.73 Million in 2025 to USD 153.31 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.64%.

This specialized field of cancer treatment utilizes native or genetically engineered viruses designed to selectively replicate within and destroy malignant cells while simultaneously triggering a wider antitumor immune response. Major factors driving this market include the rising incidence of refractory cancers and the urgent clinical need for targeted therapies that offer lower toxicity than conventional treatments. Additionally, ongoing advancements in genetic modification techniques are enabling the creation of viruses with greater specificity and potency, further fueling development efforts.

According to data from the 'American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy' in '2024', the global pipeline for gene, cell, and RNA therapies included over 4,000 active candidates, a figure that highlights the massive investment currently flowing into advanced modalities such as oncolytic viruses. Despite this strong momentum, market growth faces a substantial hurdle in the form of the host immune system. Preexisting immunity or the body's rapid clearance of the virus can neutralize the therapy before it has the opportunity to effectively eliminate the targeted tumor cells, posing a significant challenge to efficacy.

Market Drivers

The primary engine propelling the Global Oncolytic Virotherapy Market is the escalating global burden of cancer and solid tumors, which creates an acute clinical need for agents capable of overcoming the resistance often seen in late-stage disease. The 'American Cancer Society' projected in its 'Cancer Facts & Figures 2025' report (January 2025) that there would be 2,041,910 new cancer cases in the United States in 2025, underscoring the intensifying disease burden. This increasing patient volume has triggered substantial financial investments aimed at accelerating pipeline development; for example, Labiotech.eu reported in August 2025 that Tilt Biotherapeutics secured a $25 million Series B financing round in May 2025 to advance its candidate TILT-123, demonstrating the industry's dedication to meeting these clinical needs with novel viral agents.

Simultaneously, the market landscape is being reshaped by the growing adoption of synergistic combination therapies, particularly those pairing oncolytic viruses with checkpoint inhibitors. These viruses are increasingly used to modify the tumor microenvironment, effectively sensitizing immunologically cold tumors to checkpoint blockade. This strategy is supported by compelling clinical data; according to a June 2025 press release titled 'Replimune Presents New Analyses' by Replimune Group, Inc., the combination of RP1 and nivolumab resulted in a 75.3% 1-year overall survival rate in patients with anti-PD1 failed melanoma. Such robust results validate the commercial and therapeutic potential of these combination regimens, driving their incorporation into future standard oncology protocols.

Market Challenges

The host immune system represents a formidable biological barrier that significantly hinders the efficacy and commercial advancement of oncolytic virotherapy. When therapeutic viruses are administered, the patient's innate and adaptive immune systems often recognize them as pathogens, rapidly generating neutralizing antibodies. This immune response frequently clears the virus from the body before it can sufficiently replicate within the tumor or induce the intended oncolysis, leading to inconsistent clinical results and undermining the overall reliability of the therapy.

This challenge directly stifles market growth by causing high attrition rates during clinical development and necessitating prolonged, expensive research cycles. The difficulty in translating promising preclinical findings into approved therapies creates a severe bottleneck in the product pipeline, evidenced by the low number of late-stage successes compared to early-stage activity. According to the 'Alliance for Regenerative Medicine' in '2024', the sector expected only '17 programs' to near regulatory approval globally. This limited volume of near-market candidates highlights how biological hurdles, such as premature viral clearance, restrict the scalability and revenue potential of the global oncolytic virotherapy market.

Market Trends

A significant maturation in the sector is marked by the diversification of viral platforms beyond Herpes Simplex Virus, as developers increasingly explore alternative vectors like adenovirus and vaccinia for their unique immunogenic profiles. This shift enables the tailoring of viral backbones to specific tumor types, addressing the limitations associated with first-generation therapies. The commercial viability of these non-HSV platforms is supported by robust late-stage data; according to Candel Therapeutics in March 2025 regarding their 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results', the company's adenovirus-based candidate, CAN-2409, was evaluated in a Phase 3 arm of 496 patients, demonstrating a clear clinical focus on expanding the repertoire of viral modalities.

Concurrently, there is a transition toward systemic intravenous delivery mechanisms to overcome the limitations of intratumoral injection, thereby opening new possibilities for treating metastatic disease. Next-generation viral platforms are being engineered to survive in the bloodstream, evade neutralization, and actively target disseminated tumor sites. This evolution from local to systemic administration significantly broadens the addressable patient population and aligns virotherapy with standard oncology infusion workflows. As reported by Oncolytics Biotech in December 2024 in their 'Oncolytics Biotech Highlights 2024 Achievements' press release, the intravenous administration of pelareorep in the BRACELET-1 study yielded an estimated median overall survival benefit exceeding one year compared to chemotherapy alone, confirming the therapeutic viability of systemic viral delivery.

