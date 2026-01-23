Digital Workplace Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Workplace Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Digital Workplace Market is projected to surge from USD 48.38 billion in 2025 to USD 154.64 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 21.37%.

A digital workplace serves as an extensive virtual environment that combines personnel, technological tools, and operational workflows, allowing staff to execute their responsibilities securely and efficiently from any location. Key catalysts for this growth include the lasting acceptance of hybrid working arrangements and the critical need for business agility, prompting firms to fund unified communication and automation systems. SHRM reports that in 2024, adoption of AI tools within human resource departments is expected to increase by an additional 26 percent to boost productivity, marking a significant widening of the current user demographic relying on these technologies.

However, market expansion faces a substantial challenge regarding the complexity of securing these distributed environments against evolving cyber threats. The difficulty of integrating legacy systems with modern cloud platforms creates potential vulnerabilities and data privacy risks which can deter organizations from fully transitioning to a comprehensive digital workplace architecture. These vulnerabilities often discourage enterprises from fully committing to an all-encompassing digital workplace framework, as they weigh the benefits of modernization against the risks inherent in securing a complex, integrated architecture.

Market Drivers

The swift uptake of hybrid and remote working arrangements has radically transformed the digital workplace landscape, forcing businesses to evolve from physical-centric operations to digital-first environments. This transition has moved beyond being a provisional measure for global disruptions to become a lasting strategic approach, necessitating strong virtual infrastructures to uphold business continuity and connectivity. With dispersed teams becoming standard, organizations are actively implementing unified communication systems and virtual desktop solutions to overcome geographical barriers. The magnitude of this shift is highlighted by Owl Labs' 'State of Hybrid Work 2024' report from September 2024, which noted that the share of employees working remotely or in hybrid roles climbed to 38 percent, a 15 percent rise from the prior year, fueling ongoing demand for tools that provide uninterrupted access to enterprise resources from anywhere.

Concurrently, the growing incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence is transforming employee interactions with digital systems, moving the emphasis from basic connectivity to smart productivity. Contemporary digital workplaces are integrating generative AI to handle repetitive administrative chores, condense large volumes of data, and serve as tailored virtual assistants, thereby greatly boosting operational output. The spread of this technology is extensive; Microsoft's '2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report' from May 2024 indicates that 75 percent of knowledge workers currently employ AI tools in their professional roles. This spike in usage is prompting significant corporate investment in the sector to sustain these sophisticated functions, with Cisco's 'Hybrid Work Study' from March 2024 revealing that 80 percent of employers intend to fund AI-driven collaboration and workspace solutions by late 2025 to secure their future operations.

Market Challenges

Securing dispersed operational environments presents a major obstacle that notably hinders the expansion of the Global Digital Workplace Market. As businesses strive to merge older legacy systems with contemporary cloud-based collaboration platforms, they face profound complexities that reveal serious security gaps. This complex amalgamation widens the potential area for cyberattacks, creating significant difficulties for IT departments trying to uphold strict data privacy protocols across a dispersed employee base. As a result, numerous organizations, especially within strictly regulated sectors, hesitate to fully commit to extensive digital workplace structures, concerned that the danger of data breaches exceeds the advantages offered by flexible remote working.

The intensifying severity of these security threats is directly linked to a deceleration in market uptake. When enterprises are unable to assure data integrity within a hybrid framework, they frequently restrict or pause their digital transformation spending to concentrate on fixing vulnerabilities instead of expanding capabilities. ISACA reported in 2024 that 55 percent of cybersecurity experts surveyed observed a rise in cyberattacks, highlighting the unstable security environment companies face. This increasing frequency of threats compels leadership to favor defensive security measures over the rapid deployment of novel digital workplace technologies, thereby suppressing the overall market's capacity for swift development.

Market Trends

Strategies focusing on Digital Employee Experience (DEX) are transforming the market, as businesses advance from simply providing connectivity to actively addressing user sentiment and friction. Organizations are increasingly utilizing sophisticated analytics to gauge the effect of technology on employee productivity and retention, moving their attention from technical service level agreements to comprehensive experience metrics. This shift in strategy is motivated by the necessity to reduce burnout and guarantee that investments in digital tools result in real operational gains. Ivanti's '2025 Digital Employee Experience Report' from December 2025 reveals that 77 percent of IT experts state their companies are now actively monitoring and managing the digital employee experience, signifying a vital move from reactive troubleshooting to ongoing, data-informed enhancement.

Simultaneously, the broadening of digital enablement for frontline staff constitutes a significant growth area, rectifying the long-standing technological neglect of deskless workers in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Companies are vigorously supplying these employees with mobile-centric platforms and AI-powered resources to optimize task execution, improve communication, and alleviate the mental stress associated with high-pressure settings. Expanding digital access is becoming crucial for stabilizing workforces and boosting operational flexibility. A UKG report from October 2025, titled 'Frontline Workers Who Use AI the Most Are Burned Out the Least', highlights this importance, showing that frontline staff using AI tools experienced a burnout rate of 41 percent, considerably lower than the 54 percent among those lacking such access, emphasizing the critical importance of digital inclusion in contemporary workforce management.

