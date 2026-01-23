India Gaming Market Trends and Growth Opportunity (2026-2031) Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Nazara Technologies, Dream Sports, Games24x7 and More

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gaming - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive India Gaming Market report includes segmented analyses across platforms, revenue models, genres, demographics, and regional distinctions, offering invaluable insights into market drivers and challenges. Notable companies covered include Nazara Technologies, Dream Sports, Games24x7, and many others.

The India Gaming Market, valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2025, is forecasted to escalate from USD 5.02 billion in 2026 to USD 9.89 billion by 2031, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.55%. This growth underscores substantial momentum within India's digital entertainment sphere, fueled by affordable smartphones, expanding 5G infrastructure, and streamlined UPI micro-payments, transforming casual users into active participants.

Emphasized by the burgeoning number of smartphone users set to surpass 1 billion by 2026, India's mobile-first gaming ecosystem is slated for rapid expansion. Handsets priced under USD 100 bridge technology gaps, facilitating unprecedented access for new gamers. With mobile data plans around INR 200/month, there were 8.45 billion mobile game installs in 2024, signifying deep market penetration even in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Publishers are innovating with UPI Lite integration and tailored file sizes to elevate first-purchase rates significantly.

5G technology is pivotal, with subscriptions at 270 million in 2024 projected to reach 980 million by 2030, drastically lowering average latency. Initiatives like Reliance Jio's Blacknut rollout demonstrate this, offering a plethora of premium titles sans console ownership, reshaping content access avenues. Robust infrastructure developments position India as a potential global leader in cloud-streamed gaming by 2033.

Regulatory variances among states, from Maharashtra's potential game bans to Tamil Nadu's curfews, present unique challenges for gaming companies, necessitating adaptations in geo-fencing and compliance to offset fixed costs. Ongoing legal deliberations further emphasize the need for strategic maneuvering by operators to navigate risks and pursue mergers.

In 2025, mobile platforms held 55.12% of the market share, with Android devices under USD 150 serving as the main gateway for new users. The surge in cloud/streaming services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.05% as companies like Jio expand all-you-can-play libraries, reducing hardware expenditure. Meanwhile, console and PC segments persist, spurred by esports needs and content localization.

Monetization strategies, notably in-app purchases forming 40.45% market share in 2025, benefit from UPI micro-payment adoption. High-engagement games optimize revenue through tactical deployments of season passes and exclusive offerings, although subscription models also report growth at 15.55% CAGR by bundling multiple premium titles in a single plan.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Nazara Technologies Ltd.

Dream Sports (Dream11 Gaming Pvt Ltd.)

Games24x7 Pvt Ltd.

MPL Gaming Pvt Ltd.

JetSynthesys Pvt Ltd.

Moonfrog Labs Pvt Ltd.

Octro Inc

Paytm First Games (One97 Comm.)

WinZO Games Pvt Ltd.

SuperGaming Pvt Ltd.

Krafton India (PUBG Corp.)

Garena Intl. - India Ops

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Electronic Arts Games (India)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Xbox India

Nintendo India

Zynga Games Network India Pvt Ltd.

Rolocule Games Pvt Ltd.

nCORE Games Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Games - Zapak Mobile

Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd.

