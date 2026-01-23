Robot End-Effector Finger Tip Market Size to Hit USD 0.99 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robot End-Effector Finger Tip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Robot End-Effector Finger Tip Market size was valued at USD 0.57 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.99 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.64% during 2026–2035.”

Advanced Tactile Sensing is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

As it allows for human-like touch and accurate manipulation in automation, research, and industrial applications, the incorporation of high-density tactile sensors into robotic hands is propelling market expansion. Improved sensing points increase operating efficiency by improving grasp accuracy, lowering mistakes, and enabling robots to handle delicate things safely. Adoption in industrial, logistics, healthcare, and laboratory settings is encouraged by the trend toward smaller, quicker, and smarter sensor arrays, which increase the capabilities of current robotic systems. Sensor-integrated end-effectors are becoming increasingly necessary as businesses need more nimble, adaptable, and dependable robots, which is driving significant market expansion.

Robot End-Effector Finger Tip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (Metal, Rubber, Silicon and Polymer & Composite)

• By Technology (Rigid Fingertips, Soft Robotic Fingertips and Sensor-Integrated Fingertips)

• By Gripper Type (Electric, Pneumatic and Hydraulic)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food & Beverage, Healthcare and Logistics & Warehousing)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Material

Metal remains the dominant material in the Robot End-Effector Finger Tip market holding a share of 40.60% in 2025, driven by its strength, durability, and precision in industrial applications. Polymer & Composite is the fastest-growing material segment at a CAGR of 34.40%, supported by rising adoption in lightweight, flexible, and cost-efficient robotic fingertip solutions across automotive, electronics, and manufacturing sectors.

By Technology

Rigid Fingertips remain the dominant technology in the Robot End-Effector Finger Tip market holding a share of 45.80% in 2025, driven by their durability, precision, and suitability for heavy industrial tasks. Sensor-Integrated Fingertips are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 28.20%, supported by increasing demand for tactile sensing, smart automation, and real-time monitoring in advanced robotics applications.

By Gripper Type

Electric grippers remain the dominant and fastest-growing segment in the Robot End-Effector Finger Tip market holding a share of 47.60% in 2025, driven by high efficiency, precise control, energy savings, and widespread adoption across automotive, electronics, and industrial automation sectors.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive remains the dominant end-use industry holding a share of 32.80% in 2025, supported by high robotics adoption in vehicle manufacturing and assembly. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 16.40%, driven by increasing automation in medical devices, laboratory robotics, and surgical applications.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Finger Tip market dominates globally, driven by rapid industrial automation, expanding manufacturing bases, rising robot adoption in China, Japan, and South Korea, strong demand from automotive, electronics, and logistics sectors.

The North America Robot End-Effector Finger Tip market is witnessing strong growth driven by advanced industrial automation, increasing adoption of collaborative robots, rising labor shortages, strong presence of robotics manufacturers, and growing demand from automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics sectors.

High Costs and Complexity May Impede Market Growth Globally

Advanced robotic end-effectors are less affordable for small and medium-sized businesses because to their high research and production costs, which significantly impede market expansion. When AI-driven tactile sensors and multi-degree-of-freedom mechanisms are integrated, the design becomes more complex and requires specific knowledge for deployment and upkeep. Seamless adoption is further hampered by a lack of industry-wide standardization, worries about system dependability, and the requirement for regular calibration.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2025, ABB showcased Autonomous Versatile Robotics at CIIF 2025, unveiling OmniCore™ EyeMotion, Automatic Path Planning Online, and new robots to deliver AI-driven, highly autonomous, space-efficient automation.

