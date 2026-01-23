Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 19.54 Billion in 2025 to USD 71.34 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.09%.

This market is defined as the sector comprising advanced software platforms and statistical methodologies utilized to extract actionable insights and forecast future outcomes from complex datasets. The primary drivers propelling this market include the exponential growth in enterprise data volume and the critical necessity for real-time business intelligence to optimize operational efficiency, while the increasing accessibility of scalable cloud infrastructure supports these drivers by reducing entry barriers for organizations seeking to leverage high-performance analytical tools.

However, the industry faces a significant challenge regarding the acute shortage of skilled talent required to develop and manage these sophisticated systems. According to the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), in 2024, the employment demand for data scientists and analysts was projected to expand by approximately 35 percent over the next decade, a rate significantly outpacing the broader labor market. This persistent skills gap creates a bottleneck that restricts the effective deployment of predictive models and hampers the potential pace of market expansion globally.

Market Drivers

The deep integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies fundamentally transforms the capabilities of analytics platforms, shifting the focus from historical reporting to forward-looking foresight. Modern algorithms now automate complex data processing tasks, allowing organizations to ingest unstructured datasets and generate predictive models with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This technological convergence is critical for enterprises aiming to operationalize generative models within their analytical workflows, a trend supported by IBM's January 2024 'Global AI Adoption Index 2023', which noted that 42 percent of enterprise-scale organizations have actively deployed AI in their business, fueling the requirement for advanced data science tools capable of managing these intelligent workflows.

Concurrently, the rising adoption of cloud-based analytical infrastructures acts as a necessary foundation for processing the massive datasets required for these accurate predictions. Cloud environments offer the elastic scalability and computational power needed to run resource-intensive algorithms without the prohibitive capital expenditure of on-premise hardware, facilitating real-time collaboration and democratizing access to high-performance computing resources. According to Flexera's '2024 State of the Cloud Report' from March 2024, 51 percent of organizations reported heavy usage of public cloud, a robust environment further evidenced by Microsoft's 2024 pledge to invest 3.3 billion EUR in Germany to expand its artificial intelligence and cloud center capacity.

Market Challenges

The scarcity of skilled professionals represents a critical impediment to the growth of the Global Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market. Although organizations possess vast amounts of data and access to advanced analytical platforms, the lack of qualified personnel capable of interpreting complex datasets restricts the successful deployment of these technologies. This talent gap leads to project delays, increased operational costs, and a failure to fully realize the return on investment from analytics initiatives, forcing many enterprises to scale back their digital strategies and slowing the adoption rate of predictive software.

This bottleneck is substantiated by recent industry data regarding workforce readiness. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2025, 63 percent of employers identified skills gaps as the primary barrier to business transformation. This specific deficiency in technical proficiency prevents companies from effectively integrating predictive models into their core operations, resulting in a structural limitation where the availability of human capital lags behind technological capability and restricting the industry's potential for rapid global expansion.

Market Trends

The operationalization of models through MLOps and DataOps practices is reshaping the market by establishing standardized frameworks for the lifecycle management of predictive algorithms. As organizations move beyond experimental pilots, the focus shifts toward robust engineering pipelines that ensure model reproducibility, continuous monitoring, and automated retraining in production, addressing the historic failure rate where successful prototypes failed to scale or degraded due to data drift. The acceleration of this trend is evident in recent deployment metrics; according to Databricks' 'State of Data + AI 2024' report from June 2024, the number of machine learning models put into production by enterprises grew by 411 percent year-over-year, highlighting a decisive move from ad-hoc analysis to integrated, value-generating operational workflows.

Simultaneously, the market is shifting toward real-time and streaming data analytics, driven by the need for immediate responsiveness in dynamic business environments. Traditional batch processing, which analyzes historical data at set intervals, is being supplemented by event-driven architectures that process information as it is generated, allowing predictive systems to ingest high-velocity data for instantaneous decisions. The strategic importance of this capability is increasingly recognized by technology decision-makers; according to Confluent's '2024 Data Streaming Report' from June 2024, 86 percent of IT leaders cited data streaming as a top strategic or important priority for IT investments in 2024, confirming that businesses are prioritizing the ability to harness data in motion for competitive advantage.

Key Players Profiled in the Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market

Accenture PLC

Vention, Inc.

Absolutdata Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Salesforce, Inc.

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

LatentView Analytics Private Limited

Oracle Corporation

SG Analytics, Inc.

Mu Sigma Inc.

Fractal Analytics Private Limited

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by Component:

Solution

Service

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by Enterprise Type:

Large Enterprises

Small

Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by Application:

Financial Risk Analysis

Marketing & Sales Analysis

Customer Analysis

Supply Chain Analytics

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by End User:

BFSI

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utility

Government

Others

Data Science and Predictive Analytics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

