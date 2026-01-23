$953.25+ Bn Wearable Breast Pumps Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Breast Pumps Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market is projected to experience robust growth, expanding from USD 570.60 Million in 2025 to USD 953.27 Million by 2031, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.93%

These compact, battery-operated devices are engineered to fit discreetly inside a nursing bra, allowing lactating individuals to express milk hands-free while maintaining mobility. The market is primarily propelled by the increasing rate of female labor force participation and the resulting need for convenient lactation solutions that fit professional schedules. Additionally, the adoption of these innovative devices is being accelerated by supportive government mandates for workplace lactation breaks and a growing focus on the long-term health advantages of breastfeeding.

According to 2024 global monitoring data cited by the World Health Organization, 48 percent of infants under six months of age were exclusively breastfed, highlighting a substantial addressable market for effective lactation management tools. Despite this significant potential, the market encounters a major challenge in the form of high retail prices for wearable units compared to traditional electric pumps. This price disparity limits accessibility for lower-income demographics and creates a barrier that could impede widespread market expansion.

Market Drivers

Technological innovations centering on smart and silent operation are fundamentally transforming the global market by meeting critical consumer needs for discretion and efficiency. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating hospital-grade suction capabilities into compact, tubeless designs, enabling individuals to pump unobtrusively in public or professional environments. This trajectory is supported by resilient capital investment in the Femtech sector, which drives research and development despite broader economic challenges; for instance, The Holistic Design Group reported in February 2025 that investments in women's health innovators grew by 5% in 2024 even as the general health technology market faced funding declines, demonstrating strong investor confidence in next-generation lactation solutions.

The growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels serves as a second major driver, democratizing access to these advanced devices beyond traditional retail limitations. By leveraging digital platforms, brands can engage directly with their user base, providing educational content and personalized support that drives global adoption. Momcozy, in a January 2025 press release, highlighted the success of this strategy by noting that its sales network had expanded to reach over 4.5 million mothers worldwide. This shift toward accessible home-based solutions is crucial given the variability of clinical support; a March 2025 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated a national maternity care score of 82 out of 100, suggesting that while institutional foundations exist, the continuity of care relies heavily on the availability of efficient tools through these expanding commercial channels.

Market Challenges

The high retail cost of wearable breast pumps creates a significant barrier to market saturation, effectively positioning the product as a premium tier option that remains inaccessible to a broad customer base. Unlike traditional electric pumps, which are typically fully subsidized by insurance plans, wearable units often require consumers to pay significant out-of-pocket "upgrade" fees or the full retail price. This pricing disparity restricts adoption primarily to affluent demographics, preventing these devices from becoming a universal standard of care. Consequently, manufacturers face difficulties penetrating the mass market, as the financial burden remains prohibitive for families who must prioritize essential expenses over convenience-oriented tools.

This economic divide is particularly evident within lower-income sectors that rely on federal assistance. According to the National WIC Association, the WIC program served over 6.7 million participants monthly in 2024; however, this vast demographic is largely excluded from the wearable market due to the lack of full coverage for these higher-cost units. By failing to align pricing models with the reimbursement structures available to this significant population, the industry forfeits a massive volume of potential users, directly hampering widespread expansion.

Market Trends

The emergence of customizable and bio-mimetic suction rhythms is transforming the market by shifting the technological focus from simple suction strength to physiological optimization. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing clinical research to engineer suction patterns that closely replicate an infant's natural nursing behavior, thereby triggering faster let-down reflexes and maximizing milk volume. This scientific approach addresses a primary consumer concern regarding the efficiency of wearable devices versus traditional rental units, ensuring that convenience does not compromise output. For example, Medela announced in October 2025 that its new anatomically informed shield design and rhythm technology were clinically proven to increase milk expression by 11.8% compared to traditional mechanisms, validating the efficacy of biomimetic engineering.

Simultaneously, advancements in high-efficiency and fast-charging battery solutions are eliminating the operational limitations associated with earlier wearable models. As users demand true all-day mobility without the anxiety of frequent recharging, brands are developing high-density power cells and portable charging cases that extend device autonomy significantly. This trend is critical for sustaining the value proposition of untethered pumping, allowing working mothers to maintain lactation schedules during travel or long shifts without requiring immediate access to power outlets. Illustrating this capability, Momcozy revealed in January 2025 that its newly launched wireless charging case provides up to 5 days of usage or approximately 15 pumping sessions on a single charge, establishing a new standard for energy independence in the sector.

Key Players Profiled in the Wearable Breast Pumps Market:

Chiaro Technology Limited

Freemie

Medela AG

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

BabyBuddha Products

Ameda, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

WillowPump

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NatureBond LLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by Component:

Wearable Pumps

Accessories

Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by Technology:

Manual Pumps

Battery Operated Pumps

Others

Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Wearable Breast Pumps Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $570.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $953.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7jrd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment