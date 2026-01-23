Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Defibrillators Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global External Defibrillators Market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from a valuation of USD 1.92 billion in 2025 to USD 2.97 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.54%.

These therapeutic devices play a crucial role in analyzing cardiac rhythms and administering controlled electrical shocks to restore normal sinus rhythm in individuals suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. The market's upward trajectory is primarily underpinned by the increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and an aging population that is more prone to cardiac events. Additionally, strict government regulations mandating the installation of automated units in commercial and public spaces act as a key driver for widespread adoption, ensuring critical intervention capabilities are available in high-traffic locations.

Despite these positive indicators, the market faces a significant challenge regarding the misalignment between device availability and the actual locations where cardiac emergencies occur. Data from the American Heart Association in 2024 revealed that 72.1% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in adults took place within private residences. This discrepancy highlights a critical gap in market penetration, as current public access strategies fail to address the majority of incidents that happen in home settings. Consequently, this gap impedes the maximization of survival outcomes and restricts the broader expansion of the sector by leaving the most high-risk environments underserved.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest and cardiovascular pathologies acts as the primary catalyst propelling the external defibrillators market. With the global incidence of arrhythmias and ischemic heart conditions increasing, both healthcare systems and private entities are prioritizing the acquisition of life-saving tools to better manage patient outcomes. This demand is closely linked to mortality trends that emphasize the urgent need for rapid defibrillation in both clinical and pre-hospital scenarios. For instance, the World Heart Federation's 'World Heart Report 2024', published in May 2024, indicated that deaths from cardiovascular disease have surged to 20.5 million globally, driving an urgent need for therapeutic interventions and prompting high-risk environments to intensify their equipment procurement strategies.

In parallel, the expansion of government mandates regarding public access defibrillators serves as a regulatory engine fueling market growth. Legislative bodies are increasingly implementing grant programs and legal requirements to ensure automated external defibrillators are accessible in community hubs, thereby aiming to reduce emergency response times. A notable example occurred in January 2024, when the Department of Health and Social Care launched the 'Community Automated External Defibrillators Fund', inviting bids for a share of 1 million GBP to install devices across England. This regulatory momentum is supported by substantial private sector investment, such as Avive Solutions securing 56.5 million USD in growth capital in 2024 to accelerate the commercial reach of their connected device ecosystem.

Market Challenges

A critical impediment facing the Global External Defibrillators Market is the disparity between device accessibility and the actual settings where cardiac emergencies typically occur. While regulatory mandates have successfully driven installation in public and commercial venues, the residential sector remains significantly underpenetrated. This misalignment limits the total addressable market, as the industry continues to saturate lower-incidence public locations while the high-risk home segment is largely neglected due to cost barriers and a lack of legislative requirements for private properties.

This gap in availability severely constrains the technology's effectiveness in improving survival statistics, which in turn dampens consumer confidence and the urgency for adoption. According to the American Heart Association, the survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest was approximately 10 percent in 2024, a low figure that underscores the inefficiency of current public access models in addressing the majority of incidents. Consequently, the market struggles to shift the perception of defibrillators from institutional medical equipment to essential household safety devices, thereby hampering the sector's ability to maximize both clinical outcomes and revenue potential.

Market Trends

The integration of mobile applications for rapid device localization and crowdsourcing is fundamentally reshaping deployment strategies within the external defibrillators sector. This trend addresses the visibility gap where bystanders struggle to locate nearby devices during emergencies by creating digital registries synchronized with emergency medical services. By utilizing smartphone technology and connected networks, stakeholders are ensuring that existing inventory is mapped and accessible to dispatchers and lay rescuers, maximizing the utility of deployed assets. For example, the British Heart Foundation reported in July 2025 that over 110,000 defibrillators were registered on 'The Circuit', the national defibrillator network, illustrating the scale of digital integration aimed at optimizing retrieval times.

Simultaneously, the development of next-generation compact and portable personal AEDs is gaining traction as manufacturers target the underserved residential market. Recognizing that public access programs often fail to reach victims in private settings, industry players are engineering ultra-portable, user-friendly units designed specifically for layperson ownership and immediate home deployment. This shift is further accelerated by clinical data indicating that reliance on public infrastructure alone leaves a significant intervention void. The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation's 'Latest Statistics' summary from January 2025 noted that only 12.6% of patients who arrested in public had a bystander-applied AED, reinforcing the market imperative for personal-grade devices that ensure immediate availability regardless of location.

