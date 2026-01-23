|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|01/28/2026
|01/28/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,370
|2,540
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.230
|/
|6.920
|84.450
|/
|2.653
|Total Number of Bids Received
|30
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,870
|2,640
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|27
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|27
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.230
|/
|6.920
|84.450
|/
|2.653
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|95.333
|/
|6.880
|84.620
|/
|2.633
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.230
|/
|6.920
|84.450
|/
|2.653
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.270
|/
|6.910
|84.533
|/
|2.643
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.333
|/
|6.880
|84.620
|/
|2.633
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.130
|/
|6.960
|84.355
|/
|2.664
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.262
|/
|6.910
|84.527
|/
|2.644
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.09
|1.04
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
