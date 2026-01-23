Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 01/28/202601/28/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,3702,540
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.230/6.92084.450/2.653
Total Number of Bids Received 3012
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,8702,640
Total Number of Successful Bids 2711
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2711
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.230/6.92084.450/2.653
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 95.333/6.88084.620/2.633
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.230/6.92084.450/2.653
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.270/6.91084.533/2.643
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 95.333/6.88084.620/2.633
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.130/6.96084.355/2.664
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.262/6.91084.527/2.644
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.091.04

