23 January 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to amend the Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold for the Affected Securities (the “Threshold Amendment”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Amendment is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Primary Ticker Name of Impacted Security ISIN Amended Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold 1 1PAS WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short IE00B94QLR02 60% 2 2PAL WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged IE00B94QLN63 30% 3 3GOL WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8HGT870 20% 4 3GOS WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short IE00B6X4BP29 20% 5 3HCL WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8JVMZ80 20% 6 3HCS WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short IE00B8KD3F05 20% 7 3NGL WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRG98 20% 8 3SIL WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7XD2195 20% 9 3SIS WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short IE00B8JG1787 20%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Amendment (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

Attachment