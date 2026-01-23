NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

23 January 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) 

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES 

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.  The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to amend the Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold for the Affected Securities (the “Threshold Amendment”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders.  The Threshold Amendment is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

  Primary TickerName of Impacted Security ISINAmended Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold
11PASWisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily ShortIE00B94QLR0260%
22PALWisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily LeveragedIE00B94QLN6330%
33GOLWisdomTree Gold 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8HGT87020%
43GOSWisdomTree Gold 3x Daily ShortIE00B6X4BP2920%
53HCLWisdomTree Copper 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8JVMZ8020%
63HCSWisdomTree Copper 3x Daily ShortIE00B8KD3F0520%
73NGLWisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BLRPRG9820%
83SILWisdomTree Silver 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B7XD219520%
93SISWisdomTree Silver 3x Daily ShortIE00B8JG178720%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Amendment (the “Affected Securities Amendments”).  The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.   

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com  

