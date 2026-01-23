Anime Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anime Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Anime Market is projected to expand from USD 37.53 billion in 2025 to USD 93.49 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.43%

Defined by its Japanese origins, vibrant visual style, complex characterizations, and diverse thematic narratives, anime is distributed across television, cinema, and digital channels. The market's growth is primarily fueled by the extensive reach of global Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, which have democratized access to content, alongside robust monetization strategies involving merchandise, video games, and licensing. These structural drivers move beyond temporary consumption trends, creating a sustainable revenue model that successfully transcends cultural and demographic boundaries.

However, the industry faces significant hurdles regarding production capacity, driven by persistent labor shortages and resource constraints that struggle to match rising global demand. These structural issues threaten to delay release schedules and increase production costs, potentially hindering output volume. Despite these challenges, the sector continues to demonstrate financial strength; according to the Association of Japanese Animations, the total market value hit a record 3.84 trillion yen for the 2024 fiscal year in 2025, with international earnings notably exceeding domestic revenue.

Market Drivers

The widespread adoption of Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platforms acts as the central force behind the market's global growth, effectively dismantling traditional distribution barriers. By enabling simultaneous worldwide releases, these services have democratized content access, allowing studios to circumvent piracy issues and engage international audiences directly. The scale of this consumption is highlighted by The Japan Times in February 2024, which noted in its article 'Netflix bets big on anime' that over 100 million households globally watched anime on the service in 2023. Furthermore, Sony Group Corporation reported in its 'Q1 FY2024 Consolidated Financial Results' in August 2024 that Crunchyroll surpassed 15 million monthly paid subscribers, confirming the commercial success of the direct-to-consumer model.

Complementing streaming revenue, the escalating global demand for licensed merchandise and collectibles serves as a vital financial stabilizer, prolonging the economic relevance of intellectual property well beyond initial broadcasts. This driver fosters a sustainable ecosystem wherein franchises yield continuous income through video games, apparel, and physical goods, effectively offsetting risks linked to volatile production costs. A prime example of this monetization strategy is the Dragon Ball franchise; as reported by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. in their May 2024 'Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024', the property generated 140.6 billion yen in net sales, illustrating how ancillary products function as a dominant revenue stream surpassing the animation content itself.

Market Challenges

The expansion of the Global Anime Market is significantly hindered by production capacity limitations, which arise primarily from a chronic lack of skilled labor and resource bottlenecks. Although global appetite for anime has increased, the industry's physical capacity to supply content is restricted by a finite workforce and labor-intensive workflows. This gap between the growing demands of international streaming platforms and the static output capabilities of studios creates a structural bottleneck, resulting in frequent schedule delays and a cap on new content releases that prevents the market from fully maximizing revenue potential.

Exacerbating this crisis is the industry's difficulty in retaining talent, which directly limits production scalability. High turnover rates among animators deplete the skilled workforce necessary to meet delivery goals, preventing studios from expanding operations despite the availability of financial incentives. The severity of this issue was highlighted by a 2024 industry survey from the Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association, which revealed that approximately 37.7% of anime production staff earned a monthly income below 200,000 yen. This financial precarity drives many skilled creatives out of the profession, worsening the labor shortage and forcing studios to manage inflated outsourcing costs, ultimately stalling volumetric growth.

Market Trends

The rise of Webtoon and Manhwa adaptations is fundamentally reshaping the industry's approach to intellectual property acquisition, extending beyond the traditional reliance on Japanese manga. Studios are increasingly leveraging the proven digital readership of South Korean vertical-scrolling comics to capture a global audience that favors mobile-first storytelling. This strategic shift enables production committees to tap into existing international fanbases, effectively bridging the gap between East Asian content formats and Western consumption preferences. The commercial success of this trend was confirmed by Sony Group Corporation in their 'Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat 2025' in June 2025, which noted that the adaptation of the webtoon Solo Leveling had become the most-viewed title in Crunchyroll's history as of March 2025.

Simultaneously, the integration of Artificial Intelligence into animation workflows has become a critical strategy for addressing chronic labor shortages and production constraints. Production houses are utilizing machine learning algorithms to automate labor-intensive tasks such as in-betweening, background rendering, and color specification, aiming to reduce lead times while maintaining stylistic quality. The magnitude of this technological shift is evident in a May 2025 CBR article titled 'Dragon Ball Anime Studio Invests in Major AI Development Company to Improve Operational Efficiency,' which reported that Toei Animation allocated approximately 5 billion yen for a partnership with Preferred Networks to co-develop AI tools specifically for anime production.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $93.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

