Omics Lab Services: Global Market Review 2021-2025 and Forecast 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Q2 Solutions, Flomics Biotech, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific and More

The Global Omics Lab Services Market is projected to expand from USD 72.88 Billion in 2025 to USD 128.48 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.91%. The market is significantly propelled by the increasing integration of personalized and precision medicine, as healthcare providers turn to molecular profiling to customize patient treatments.

This transition from generalized prescribing to targeted therapeutic approaches requires extensive genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic testing, thereby boosting the volume of samples processed by specialized labs. Pharmaceutical developers are heavily investing in biomarker research to validate these targeted therapies, fueling the demand for outsourced, high-complexity testing to ensure regulatory approval and clinical success. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition's May 2025 report, 'Personalized Medicine at FDA: The Scope & Significance of Progress in 2024,' the FDA approved 18 new personalized medicines in 2024, representing roughly 38% of all newly approved therapeutic molecular entities, which highlights the industry's reliance on advanced omics data.

Concurrently, the rising demand for liquid biopsy and non-invasive diagnostic tools is widening the market scope by facilitating frequent disease monitoring without the risks involved in tissue biopsies. This shift compels service providers to expand their sequencing infrastructure and bioinformatic capabilities to manage the growing influx of complex blood-based biomarker tests needed for cancer surveillance and early detection. Guardant Health reported in its 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results' in February 2025 that it processed approximately 206,700 oncology clinical tests during 2024, a 20% increase year-over-year. The financial magnitude of this trend is further demonstrated by Exact Sciences, which reported total revenue of $2.76 billion for the full year 2024 in 2025, largely attributed to the strong uptake of its diagnostic and cancer screening services.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle to the Global Omics Lab Services Market is the intricate regulatory framework governing data privacy and ethical compliance. Because laboratories handle vast amounts of sensitive genetic data, they must implement advanced data protection systems to satisfy strict international requirements. This necessity requires significant resource allocation, which increases operational costs and diverts funds away from research and development, often leading to project delays. Consequently, the financial and technical demands of compliance establish high barriers to entry, deterring smaller, innovative companies and favoring market consolidation among a few large providers.

Additionally, the severe financial implications of data breaches force laboratories to prioritize risk management over service expansion. The costs associated with security failures are prohibitive and pose significant liability concerns; the American Hospital Association's 2025 Environmental Scan report noted that the average cost of a healthcare data breach in 2024 was $9.77 million. Such high risks drive organizations to adopt restrictive data handling protocols, which can impede collaborative research efforts and slow the market's capacity to provide timely and accessible diagnostic solutions.

Market Trends

The integration of Artificial Intelligence for advanced data interpretation is emerging as a cornerstone trend in the omics sector, shifting the focus from delivering raw sequencing data to providing actionable insights. Service providers are increasingly incorporating machine learning algorithms into their bioinformatics workflows to decode complex multi-omics datasets, enabling pharmaceutical clients to discover new therapeutic targets more rapidly and accurately. This evolution toward AI-driven insight generation offers significant revenue potential for technologically advanced labs. For instance, Tempus AI reported in its 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results' in February 2025 that it achieved a total revenue of $693.4 million for the fiscal year 2024, marking a 30.4% year-over-year increase driven largely by its enhanced AI-enabled capabilities.

In parallel, the rise of Spatial Omics and tissue profiling technologies is transforming biological analysis by allowing researchers to map gene expression within the architectural context of tissue. Unlike traditional sequencing methods that dissociate cells, spatial profiling maintains the sample's positional integrity, offering vital insights into tumor microenvironments and cellular interactions crucial for immuno-oncology. This advancement has prompted laboratories to invest significantly in high-plex imaging and spatially resolved transcriptomics to satisfy growing biopharma demand. Highlighting this trend, 10x Genomics reported in its 'Preliminary Select Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results' in January 2025 that it generated approximately $121.1 million in spatial consumables revenue for the full year 2024, demonstrating the rapid industry adoption of these context-aware solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Omics Lab Services Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Q2 Solutions LLC

Flomics Biotech

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Phenoswitch Bioscience Inc.

Spectrus Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Omics Lab Services Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Omics Lab Services Market, by Service:

Genomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Epigenetics

Omics Lab Services Market, by Frequency of Service:

One-Off

Repeat

Continuous

Omics Lab Services Market, by Business:

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Labs

Omics Lab Services Market, by End Use:

Cancer

Pharmaco

Reproductive

Other Genetic Disease

Omics Lab Services Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $72.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $128.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

