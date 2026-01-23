Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Fashion Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Sustainable Fashion Market is projected to escalate from USD 9.99 Billion in 2025 to USD 32.83 Billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 21.93%

This sector encompasses footwear, apparel, and accessories that are designed, produced, and distributed with a central emphasis on social responsibility and minimizing ecological harm across the product lifecycle. Market growth is primarily propelled by rigorous government mandates concerning waste management and carbon emissions, coupled with a fundamental change in consumer priorities toward resource conservation and ethical sourcing. These factors establish a sturdy developmental base that surpasses fleeting retail trends or stylistic preferences.

However, the industry faces substantial obstacles due to inadequate infrastructure for textile-to-textile recycling and an enduring dependence on virgin raw materials. This rigidity within the supply chain renders the shift to a genuine circular economy expensive and arduous for widespread adoption. Data from Textile Exchange in 2024 indicates that less than 1% of the global fiber market originated from pre- and post-consumer recycled textiles. This figure highlights the significant disparity between ambitious sustainability goals and the current industrial capacity to achieve them.

Market Drivers

Enforcing strict government regulations regarding emissions and textile waste serves as a vital structural catalyst for the global sustainable fashion market. Legislators are progressively implementing Extended Producer Responsibility schemes, which hold manufacturers accountable for the end-of-life stage of their products. This regulatory environment forces brands to overhaul supply chains to reduce ecological impacts or incur high compliance costs. A March 2024 press release regarding the 'Waste Framework Directive revision' by the European Parliament noted that the European Union produces 12.6 million tonnes of textile waste each year. Such immense waste volumes have hastened legal requirements for producers to fund textile collection and recycling, necessitating a swift industrial shift toward compliant, sustainable practices.

Concurrently, the growth of peer-to-peer secondhand marketplaces and digital re-commerce is transforming consumption habits and lessening the need for virgin resource extraction. These digital platforms optimize resale logistics, allowing consumers to prolong garment lifespans and enabling brands to profit from archival stock. The eBay 'Recommerce Report 2024', published in May 2024, revealed that 59% of global consumers surveyed had bought pre-owned items in the past year. This shift in behavior is bolstered by substantial investments in technologies that support material recovery and circularity. For instance, Syre raised $100 million in Series A funding in 2024 to build industrial-scale textile-to-textile recycling facilities, underscoring the increasing financial dedication to expanding the infrastructure required for a sustainable fashion ecosystem.

Market Challenges

The scarcity of textile-to-textile recycling infrastructure combined with an enduring reliance on virgin raw materials acts as a major obstacle to the growth of the global sustainable fashion market. This structural flaw results in an inflexible supply chain wherein the logistical difficulties and high expenses associated with obtaining quality recycled feedstock hinder circular models from reaching price parity with linear production methods. Consequently, manufacturers struggle to scale sustainable operations effectively, leading to a continued dependence on extractive resources that undermines the sector's environmental goals. This failure to close the production loop limits the industry's ability to satisfy growing consumer demand for ethically produced goods, thereby slowing widespread market adoption.

Furthermore, the extent of this infrastructural deficit significantly limits material recovery potential. Data from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in 2024 shows that global separate collection rates for discarded textiles averaged merely 14%, meaning most recyclable materials are sent to landfills or incinerated. This excessively low capture rate keeps the supply of post-consumer waste suitable for regeneration at negligible levels. Lacking a steady stream of recoverable fibers, the market finds it difficult to separate financial expansion from resource depletion, confining the sustainable fashion sector to a niche position rather than establishing it as the industrial norm.

Market Trends

The commercial adoption of advanced bio-based materials marks a significant shift away from animal-derived resources and petrochemical synthetics toward lab-grown alternatives. By utilizing inputs such as algae and mycelium, this trend produces biodegradable textiles that require fewer resources than traditional options. Unlike recycled fibers that depend on existing waste, these innovative materials provide net-new sustainable inputs, thereby diminishing the industry's reliance on extractive supply chains. Brands are utilizing this biotechnology to separate financial expansion from environmental harm, securing material supplies while maintaining ecological integrity. The Material Innovation Initiative's 'State of the Industry Report: Next-Gen Materials' from March 2024 notes that the sector raised over $500 million in 2023, indicating strong capital support for scaling these solutions for mass markets.

Additionally, the movement toward regenerative agriculture focuses on mitigating the ecological impact of cultivation by prioritizing biodiversity and soil health over maximizing yields. This strategy surpasses organic standards by actively sequestering carbon and restoring ecosystems within farming landscapes used for wool and cotton. Fashion brands are adopting these practices to ensure climate-resilient feedstocks, transitioning from pilot phases to industrial-scale implementation to reduce raw material volatility. This shift ensures that the production of virgin fibers aids in environmental restoration rather than depletion. In October 2024, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development highlighted in a case study titled 'Regenerative agriculture in fashion: Kering's transition' that the luxury group had brought 659,000 hectares of land under verified regenerative practices by the end of 2023.

