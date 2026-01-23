Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Blends Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Dairy Blends Market is projected to expand from USD 3.92 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.03%

Dairy blends are specialized ingredients created by combining dairy solids, such as whey or skim milk powder, with non-dairy fats like vegetable oils to provide cost-efficient, functional substitutes for pure dairy products. The primary catalysts for market growth include the need for cost optimization in food processing, as these formulations help mitigate financial risks associated with volatile butterfat prices. Additionally, manufacturers value these products for their functional adaptability, which offers customized melting points and improved spreadability for bakery and confectionery applications, ensuring utility distinct from temporary consumer shifts.

A significant obstacle restricting market growth is the strict regulatory landscape regarding product labeling, where authorities increasingly enforce standards of identity to differentiate pure dairy from mixed-origin items. This environment creates compliance barriers for manufacturers attempting to market these alternatives in regions with protective dairy policies. According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, global dairy exports to Southeast Asia increased by 9% in the first half of 2024, a rise explicitly attributed to recovering demand for affordable dairy blends and fat-filled milk powders amidst cooling inflation.

Market Drivers

The principal factor accelerating the Global Dairy Blends Market is the critical requirement for price stability and cost-effectiveness, particularly in price-sensitive developing regions. Manufacturers are increasingly relying on fat-filled milk powders and similar blends to navigate high and fluctuating dairy commodity prices, replacing expensive butterfat with vegetable oils while maintaining essential nutritional standards. This economic advantage fuels trade volume, especially in markets where affordability dictates consumption patterns. As noted in the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service's July 2024 'Dairy: World Markets and Trade' report, U.S. skim milk powder exports - a key component in blend formulation - were forecast to rise by 3% to 838,000 tons in 2024, driven largely by rebounding demand in East and Southeast Asian markets.

In parallel, the growing incorporation of blends into clinical nutrition products and infant formula is expanding the market scope beyond basic commoditization. This driver is supported by the capacity of dairy blends to offer precise, fortified nutrient profiles tailored for specific health needs, such as medical nutrition and early-life diet solutions. Glanbia PLC reported in its '2024 Half Year Results' from August 2024 that its Nutritional Solutions division achieved volume growth of 3.1% during the first half of the year, underscoring the rising industrial demand for specialized premix formulations. To sustain the raw material requirements for these processing activities, the European Commission, in its October 2024 'Short-term outlook for EU agricultural markets,' reported that EU milk deliveries were forecast to increase by 0.5% in 2024, stabilizing the supply chain for ingredient manufacturers.

Market Challenges

The stringent regulatory environment regarding product labeling acts as a substantial non-tariff barrier hindering the expansion of the Global Dairy Blends Market. Governments in key import regions are increasingly enforcing strict standards of identity to protect domestic dairy sectors, prohibiting mixed-origin products from utilizing familiar terms such as "milk" or "butter." This compels manufacturers to adopt technical or less appealing descriptors on packaging, which negatively influences consumer perception and reduces the marketability of these cost-effective alternatives. Consequently, companies face increased operational burdens to ensure compliance across fragmented jurisdictions, eroding the low-cost advantage that primarily drives demand for these ingredients.

This regulatory friction disrupts international supply chains and complicates market access for the core components used in these formulations. The impact of such headwinds is evident in the contraction of trade for foundational blend ingredients. According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, in 2024, total U.S. exports of nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder, which serve as essential bases for many dairy blends, declined by 8% compared to the previous year. This reduction underscores the challenges exporters face in navigating a protectionist policy landscape that increasingly scrutinizes and restricts the movement of non-standard dairy categories.

Market Trends

The emergence of hybrid dairy-plant blends represents a structural shift towards sustainability and sensory optimization, distinct from pure cost-reduction strategies. Manufacturers are increasingly formulating ingredients that combine the functional reliability of dairy proteins with the environmental credentials of plant-based fats, catering to the growing flexitarian consumer base that seeks to reduce animal-product consumption without compromising on texture. This convergence allows brands to innovate within mixed-origin categories, stabilizing revenue streams by appealing to dual-dietary preferences. According to Danone, October 2024, in the 'Third quarter 2024 sales' press release, sales in the Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) segment increased by 4.1% on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the sustained consumer traction for versatile product portfolios that utilize these cross-category formulations.

The expansion of high-protein and sports nutrition formulations is reshaping the market as dairy blends become central to active lifestyle products and weight management regimes. Beyond traditional athlete demographics, mainstream consumers are prioritizing protein-fortified blends for satiety, a behavior accelerated by the rising focus on metabolic health and GLP-1 supportive diets which necessitate nutrient-dense, low-sugar solutions. Ingredient suppliers are responding by refining milk protein concentrate blends to ensure stability in convenience formats, directly supporting the surge in demand for performance nutrition. According to BellRing Brands, Inc., November 2024, in the 'Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results,' the company reported a net sales increase of 17.6% to $555.8 million, driven largely by strong volume growth in its Premier Protein ready-to-drink shakes which rely heavily on specialized dairy-based ingredient blends.

